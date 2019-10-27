RBI ने किया मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स का खंडन, कहा-बैंक नहीं कर रही गोल्‍ड की बिक्री

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक (RBI) ने एक बयान जारी करते हुए उन रिपोर्ट्स का खंडन किया है जिसमें बैंक द्वारा गोल्‍ड ट्रेड किए जाने की बात कही गई थी। आरबीआई का कहना है कि मीडिया के कुछ वर्गों में रिपोर्ट्स सामने आई हैं कि RBIसोने की बिक्री / व्यापार कर रहा है। यह स्पष्ट किया जाता है कि आरबीआई ने कोई ट्रेड नहीं किया है।

Reserve Bank of India (RBI): Reports have appeared in certain sections of media that RBI has been selling/trading in gold of late. It is clarified that RBI has not sold any gold or trading in it. pic.twitter.com/RgcVHYYo1J — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

Reserve Bank of India (RBI): The fluctuation in value depicted in Weekly Statistical Supplement (WSS) is due to change in frequency of revaluation from monthly to weekly basis and is based on international prices of gold and exchange rates. रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) का कहना है कि वीकली स्‍टेटिस्टिकल सप्‍लीमेंट (WSS) में जो फ्ल्‍कचुऐशन वैल्‍यू दर्शाई गई है वह फ्रीक्‍वेंसी के पुनर्मूल्यांकन में बदलाव के चलते है। यह बदलाव मासिक से साप्‍ताहिक बेसिस पर है और यह सोने के अंतराष्‍ट्रीय मूल्‍यों एवं एक्‍सचेंज की दरों पर आधारित होता है।