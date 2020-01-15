नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने भीम आर्मी के प्रमुख चंद्रशेखरआजाद को जमानत दे दी है। चंद्रशेखर को दरियागंज हिंसा मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। कोर्ट ने उनको आदेश दिया कि वह 16 फरवरी तक दिल्ली में कोई विरोध-प्रदर्शन न करें।

Posted By:

fantasy cricket
fantasy cricket
 