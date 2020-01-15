नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली की एक अदालत ने भीम आर्मी के प्रमुख चंद्रशेखरआजाद को जमानत दे दी है। चंद्रशेखर को दरियागंज हिंसा मामले में गिरफ्तार किया गया था। कोर्ट ने उनको आदेश दिया कि वह 16 फरवरी तक दिल्ली में कोई विरोध-प्रदर्शन न करें।

Daryaganj violence case: A Delhi Court grants bail to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Court has ordered him to not hold any protest in Delhi till February 16th. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/SGFAToEHUM

— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020