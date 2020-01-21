Delhi Assembly Election 2020 : भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) ने देर रात दिल्‍ली चुनाव के लिए 10 उम्मीदवारों की एक और सूची जारी की है। इसके अनुसार तेजिंदर पाल बग्गा हरि नगर निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases another list of 10 candidates for the #DelhiElections2020. Tajinder Pal Bagga to contest from Hari Nagar constituency. pic.twitter.com/I61TvNuBzu

— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020