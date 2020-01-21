Delhi Assembly Election 2020 : भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) ने देर रात दिल्‍ली चुनाव के लिए 10 उम्मीदवारों की एक और सूची जारी की है। इसके अनुसार तेजिंदर पाल बग्गा हरि नगर निर्वाचन क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

fantasy cricket
fantasy cricket
 