We did it PAPPA!!! ‬ ‪Amit Deshmukh wins Latur (city) by 42000+ votes for the 3rd consecutive time.‬ ‪ @dhirajvilasraodeshmukh wins Latur (rural) by 1,20,000 votes ‬ ‪Thank you people of Latur for this faith & trust. ‬