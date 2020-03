View this post on Instagram

Our first Band Baajaa Bride this season is from a small village with a big story. Meet Babita Phogat, one of India's finest female wrestlers with three Commonwealth wins under her belt. The girl immortalised in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal'. The girl who came from a family of wrestlers, whose father looked at his daughters and said, 'Why not?' 'Why shouldn't girls do what the boys are doing?' 'Why shouldn't they be just as strong as sons?' 'Why can't girls make a father and a nation proud just as much as a son?' Babita's journey of being a star female wrestler, has lead the way for young girls with big dreams. We are proud to introduce her as a Band Baajaa Bride as she walks into a new arena. This time it's glitter, glamour and gorgeous jewellery that takes centre stage with Babita. Her dream goes beyond wrestling medals, as she finds something in common with Priyanka Chopra. Tune in to the premiere of Band Baajaa Bride Season 9, tonight at 8pm on Goodtimes.