Protein Pancakes with dark chocolate peanut sauce and apple compote (recipe⤵️) Ingredients you will need: - 4 Egg Whites - Almond Milk (or any type of milk) - Cinnamon Powder - Honey - Baking Soda - Protein Powder (whichever one you use) - 2 Apples - Dark Chocolate - Peanut Butter - Olive Oil - Stevia / Sugarfree Pancake batter recipe: 1. Put the following ingredients into a mixer/blender: (4 Egg Whites, 3 tbsp Almond Milk (or subsitute), 2 tsp Baking Soda, 1 tsp Cinnamon Powder, 1 tbsp Honey, 1.5 tbsp Peanut Butter, 1 Scoop Protein Powder) 2. Blend it all together until until there are no big chunks or lumps. If you have used chunky peanut butter, some bits of peanuts are okay. 3. Heat up a pan and add a few drops of Olive Oil to grease the pan. 4. Pour some pancake batter on to the pan 5. once the bottom side is no longer sticking to the pan and has cooked, flip the pancake to the other side and let it cook. 6. Once both sides are ready, take the pancake off and pour fresh batter on the pan for another pancake! 7. Add olive oil to the pan as and when necessary. Apple Compote recipe: 1. Peel the 2 apples and dice them into small pieces 2. Put the diced apples into a pot on the stove and add water till just a little above the apples 3. Add sufficient sugarfree / stevia (add to taste) 4. Add 1 tbsp honey 5. Add 1 tsp of cinnamon powder 6. Allow it to boil 7. Cover the lid and let it sit for a bit with the stove on. 8. Take a spoon and smash the apples a little while its cooking. 9. Once apples look softer and slightly browned by the cinnamon and it’s not looking too watery, take it off the stove. Chocolate Peanut Sauce recipe: 1. Add half cup Almond milk(or substitute) to a pot on the stove 2. Add 2 tbsp Peanut Butter 3. Cut the dark chocolate into small pieces and add it 4. Add 2 tbsp honey 5. keep stirring so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pot and burn 6. If you want to change the consistency and make it slightly thinner as a sauce then simply add some more milk and stir.