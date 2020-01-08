Deepika Padukone के Fans उनसे नाराज़ हो गए हैं। मंगलवार रात दीपिका जेएनयू परिसर छात्रों का सपोर्ट करने पहुंची। हालांकि उन्‍होंने कोई बयान नहीं दिया लेकिन वे वहां छात्रों के बीच विरोध प्रदर्शन में शरीक थीं। देखते ही देखते ट्वटिर पर दीपिका पादुकोण ट्रेंड करने लगा। दीपिका स्‍टूडेंट्स का सपोर्ट करने गईं थी। लोगों को यह नागवार गुज़रा। कुछ ही देर में #BoycottChhapaak तेजी से ट्रेंड करने लगा। यूजर्स बड़ी संख्‍या में दीपिका के इस रवैये का विरोध जता रहे हैं। इसमें उनके फैंस भी शामिल हैं। इन्‍होंने 10 जनवरी को रिलीज होने वाली दीपिका की फिल्‍म छपाक के बुक टिकट कैंसिल कर दिए। अब इस फिल्‍म छपाक का बड़े पैमाने पर विरोध शुरू हो चुका है। देखें किस तरह के कमेंट्स सामने आ रहे हैं।

Jitendra Pratap Singh

दीपिका पादुकोण जेएनयू में टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग के सभी सदस्यों उमर खालिद और कन्हैया कुमार के बगल में खड़ी होकर उन्हें समर्थन देने पहुंची

इन्हें पता है कि हिंदू इनकी फिल्म देखेंगे इन्हें हिट कराएंगे और इनकी फिल्मों को जो पैसा मिलता है वह दुबई के अंडरवर्ल्ड से आता है इसलिए यह खुलेआम टुकड़े-टुकड़े गए इनका समर्थन करते हैं

अभी हम सब एकजुट होकर इनकी फिल्में देखना छोड़ दें तब यह घुटनों पर आ जाएंगे

DMJ सांसद कनिमोझी ने दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म का बहिष्कार करने के लिए चल रहे सोशल मीडिया अभियान पर कहा है कि मैंने कई हिंदी फिल्में नहीं देखीं। ये लोग वास्तव में मेरे जैसे लोगों को उनकी फिल्‍में देखने व समर्थन करने की जुगत में हैं।

देवेन्द्र सिकरवार

हतप्रभ क्यों हो इसे देखकर?

पत्रकार हों या बुद्धिजीवी, छुटभैया नेता हो या छुटभैया फेसबुकिया प्रत्येक शख्स बिकाऊ है।

जिसे कीमत मिल जाती है वह सैक्यूलर हो जाता है।

पर..............'कल' सबका 'हिसाब' होगा।

''सारे जवाब लिये जायेंगे, सारे पाप हिसाबे जायेंगे"

Ayushi Chauhan

#Boycott_chapaak and also Deepika's upcoming movies......

#DeepikaPadukone ने अभी तक तो इस मामले में चुप्पी साध रखी थी, लेकिन अब विरोध प्रदर्शन में इसने भाग लिया है। दीपिका पादुकोण की 'छपाक' रिलीज होने जा रही है.....

आक्रोशित सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने #BoycottChhapaak की अपील करना शुरू कर दिया है.....

रिरि‍ि

ये तो होना ही था। दीपिका जेएनयू चली गई तो उसके पाकिस्तान कनेक्शन, मुस्लिम कनेक्शन, कांग्रेस कनेक्शन, कम्युनिस्ट कनेक्शन खोजे ही जाने थे। ना मिले तो जोड़े जाने थे। उसी में एक इकतरफा वेबसाइट को ऐसा चारा मिल गया जिसे भक्त चर सकें। उसने उड़ा दिया कि लक्ष्मी पर एसिड फेंकनेवाला असल में नदीम खान था, जो कि था (नाम देखकर आप दिलचस्पी लेने की वजह समझ ही सकते हैं)। लिखा गया कि नदीम का नाम बदलकर फिल्म में राजेश कर दिया गया है। - नितिन ठाकुर

Pallavi Trivedi

यह किसी तरह सम्भव नहीं कि किसी लोकतांत्रिक मुल्क में केवल एक ही राजनैतिक विचारधारा हो।और यही लोकतंत्र की सुंदरता और सार्थकता भी है।

अब जब अलग अलग विचार धाराएं होंगी तो उनके समर्थक भी होंगे। किसी व्यक्ति का एक विचार बनने में उसके परवरिश के माहौल, अध्ययन, उसकी अपनी फिलॉसफी का बड़ा योगदान होता है।वह किस विचार या व्यक्ति से क्यों प्रभावित है ,इसके पीछे उसके निजी कारण होते हैं।

विरोधी विचारधारा का समर्थन करने वालों को गरियाना या मज़ाक उड़ाना समझदारी नहीं कही जा सकती। हाँ,उस विचारधारा की कौन सी बात क्यों सही नहीं है,इस पर तार्किकता से अपनी बात रखी जा सकती है।

जबकि हो यह रहा है कि हर विचारधारा के समर्थक विरोधियों को ट्रोल करने और उसे नीचा दिखाने में अपना वक्त और ऊर्जा का अपव्यय कर रहा है। इसका हासिल सिफर है।

याद रखिये... जो आपका विरोधी है ,आप भी उसके विरोधी हैं।आप उसको गरियाते हैं,वो आपको गरियाता है।समझदार होता है तो चुपचाप अपने काम में मगन होता है।आप बेशक दूसरी विचारधारा को स्वीकार न करें लेकिन यह तो स्वीकार करें कि वह भी अस्तित्व में है और अपने समर्थकों के कारण ही है।

तर्कपूर्ण बहस हर विचारधारा को समृद्ध बनाती हैं।अतार्किक व बेसिरपैर के आरोप सिर्फ नीचे ले जाते हैं। एक व्यक्ति के तौर पर स्वयं को भी और समर्थक के तौर पर उस विचारधारा को भी।

------पल्लवी

Mohit Datta Fcs

#BoycottDeepika

India is a democracy and Bollywood entertainers have equal right to have a political opinion and ideological leaning. They too have a lot at stake when a film is releasing and hence, lead actors do a lot of PR stunts to increase curiosity about their films. Shah Rukh Khan once took August Kranti Express train from Mumbai to Delhi for promotion of his film Raees which glorified underworld don Abdul Latif who reigned terror in Gujarat in the 80s and 90s.

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

