So Sonakshi Rastogi bidding adieu 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 officially 😅😅😅 Thank you all you lovely viewers to shower so much of love on Sonakshi Rastogi & Parvati 🤗 !!! You love had made this journey extremely special!! @sandiipsikcand you were the one very sure from day 1 that I’m perfect to play your “Sonakshi” ❤❤❤ thank you so much for the belief 🙏🏻 @starplus thank you for making a part of your pariwaar as Sonakshi❤😊 #kamna @fazila_sol @solproductions_ absolutely fabulous producers and thank you so much for being so supportive throughout!! and a big big Thanks to the entire crew n cast of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!!! This show is and always be very special to all of us!! And the biggest and most special thanks to all our KHKT fans 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Love you all dil se ❤❤❤