View this post on Instagram

Some dedication to #pushups here #kirtikulhari ...🙄🤓😍yes haven learnt to go down all the way..but soon 😁 also FYI my knees are not bent here, doing the regular ones🙃 #FourMoreShotsPlease ♥️ @goldandglittr u r always there to capture all the madness I am into 🤫