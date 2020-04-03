घर के अंदर रहने और घर के कामों में लग रहने के कई दिनों के बाद, बॉलीवुड हस्तियों ने कोरोनो वायरस के प्रकोप के बीच आइसोलेशन के दौरान खुद को व्यस्त रखने का एक बेहतर तरीका खोज लिया है। जहां Katrina Kaif, Tiger Shroff और Hrithik Roshan ने अपने-अपने घरों में द लायन किंग को देखने का आनंद लिया, वहीं शाहिद कपूर ने द मंडलोरियन को देखा।

कटरीना कैफ ने अपने घर के लिविंग रूम से खुद की एक तस्वीर शेयर की जब वह द लायन किंग को देखने बैठी थी। उन्होंने तस्वीर को कैप्शन दिया, 'हकुना मटाटा! घर से मेरा पहला प्रीमियर।' परिणीति चोपड़ा ने भी अपने नाइटगाउन में एक तस्वीर शेयर की और होम थिएटर दिखाया। कैप्शन में अपने एक्साइटमेंट को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'मेरी लाइट्स बंद है, प्रोजेक्टर चालू है, यह समय है द लायन किंग के लिए!'

वरुण धवन ने टीवी स्क्रीन पर छोटे सिम्बा के साथ खुद की एक फोटो शेयर की। उन्होंने लिखा, 'मैंने मेरा पूरा जीवन डिज्नी की फिल्मों को देखने और खिलौनों के साथ खेलने में बिताया। ऐसा नॉस्टेल्जिक गुरुवार रहा है। मैंने डिज्नी के साथ एक अभिनेता और कलाकार के रूप में आवाज के साथ जुड़ा हुआ था और अब मुझे खुशी है कि मुझे #disneyhotstarredcarpetpremier में भाग लेने के लिए मिला।'

रितिक रोशन ने एक शानदार सेल्फी पोस्ट की। उनकी सेल्फी में वह लैपटॉप पर फिल्म में देखते हुए दिखाया गया था। उन्होंने लिखा, 'लाइट्स बंद। मेरा पहला डिजिटल रेड कार्पेट (मेरे ब्लू कार्पेट पर!) डिज्नी मैराथन मेरे अंदर के बच्चे को बाहर ला रहा है .. ऐसा है .. जीवन का चक्र।'

इस बीच, टाइगर श्रॉफ ने अपने आईपैड पर फिल्म देखने का विकल्प चुना। टाइगर ने लिखा, 'द लायन लिंग और कई डिज्नी मूवीज देखते हुए बड़ा हुआ हूं और आज वहीं फीलिंग महसूस हो रही है। घर पर समय बिताने का यह सबसे अच्छा तरीका है।'

शाहिद कपूर ने डिज्नी शो स्टार वार्स: द मन्डलोरियन देखने का फैसला किया और उन्होंने एक सेल्फी भी शेयर की।

