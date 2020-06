View this post on Instagram

2.5 Million ! Yes because my body looks a certain way and I make the best use of it on social media 😛😉. I always say - leverage your assets.Although I always cursed my body when I was bullied as a student and felt left alone for 4 years of college. only if I knew it’s wasn’t the body I hated, it was my lack of self love and self acceptance. Showing off 2.5 million is a symbol of some kind of authentic attachment. I would never say - you have to be hot or do bold scenes or be different to have such followers. You just have to be YOU. The biggest misconception is we think we fall in love with someone who is different than us . No , you’ll always be more attracted to someone who is similar to you. Recall your first date with your lover. Similarities is where it is . I am like you and to tell you this I meet you everyday , to tell that You are gifted too , figure out what that gift is and Leverage from it .🌺