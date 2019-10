View this post on Instagram

Traveling to work today was quite an adventure! Had to cross a flooded stream by a tractor. While on the surface it was fun and frolic, it was also a grim reminder of the larger flood situation in the country. From Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Maharashtra to Punjab and more. Of the fact that entire villages and townships are cut off. While we can debate about how and why it happened or why it happens year after year, the need of the hour is to help in whatever way we can. There are several relief organisations doing great work. I'll keep posting about them please do spread the word🙏 #actorlife #rangbaaz #rangbaaz2