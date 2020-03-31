Salman Khan की फिल्म का गाना गुनगुनाते हुए डोरमैट धोती नजर आईं Hina Khan
Hina Khan हमेशा सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी ग्लैमरस तस्वीरें शेयर करती रहती हैं। लेकिन कोरोना वायरस महामारी के इस संकट में उन्होंने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह भी आम लड़कियों की तरह ही है। हिना खान ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर कुछ स्टोरीज शेयर की, जिसमें उन्होंने डोरमैट धोते हुए देखा गया है। शुरुआत में, वह इसके बारे में रोती है लेकिन ब्रश और साबुन को हाथ में लेकर डोरमैट धोती हुई नजर आती है। बैकग्राउंड में पहले म्यूजिक चलता है और वह उसके साथ गाना गाती है। फिर गाना बदलता है और Salman Khan की सुल्तान फिल्म का 'जग घुमैया' गुनगुनाती है।
फर्श पर झाडू लगाने, पोंछा लगाने से लेकर कपड़े धोने, खाना बनाने जैसे हर संभव घरेलू काम कर रही है और खुद को इस तरह फिट और बिजी रखे हुए है। वह सोशल मीडिया पर खूब एक्टिव है और अपनी क्यूट और क्रेजी हरकताों से मनोरंजन करती रहती है।
फर्श का पोंछा लगाने का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा था कि मम्मी ने कहा है कि वह केवल खाना बनाएंगी, अब खुद काम करो।
#NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all. A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.
इस बीच हिना खान ने #SafeHandsChallenge भी एक्सेप्ट किया था।
I accept your challenge @geetaphogat Great initiative @smritiiraniofficial As I explained in my video yesterday, The single most important way to stay safe from Covid-19 is washing hands with any soap for minimum 20 seconds.. #CoronaVirus #WeShallGetThruThisTogether #CoronaFreeWorld I further nominate @mrunalofficial2016 @dabbooratnani @priyanksharmaaa @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf @bharti.laughterqueen
वह क्लॉरेंटीन में अपना वर्कआउट नहीं भूली है। घर के काम करते हुए भले ही फिट रहने की कोशिश कर रही हो लेकिन प्रॉपर वर्कआउट भी कर रही है।
क्वॉरेंटीन के दौराना हिना खान ने अपनी स्केचिंग का टैलेंट भी दिखाया था।
My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge..And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown #21DayLockDown #StayIndoors #Meditation #SketchingTime
इन सबसे पहले हिना खान ने कोरोना वायरस के कहर के बीच मास्क पहनने का सही तरीका भी फैन्स को सिखाया था।
Well I am not an expert but I had a look at one of the videos released by Professionals.. But I did not share that one and decided to create a video whr I personally am demonstrating same steps and safety measures, so that you all can relate to it and follow the right way on how to wear a basic simple surgical mask.. As a responsible citizen I would also like to convey that this basic mask will not provide you with complete safety from the virus.. while this basic surgical mask may be effective in blocking splashes and large particle droplets but it does not filter or block very small particles in the air that may b transmitted by coughing and sneezing..but sadly majority of the people in our country are using this very basic simple surgical mask..Due to scarcity of masks and lack of awareness people are forced to buy these thin layered disposable masks..This is why I though that I shud atleast help them to wear it the right way.. I wud also like to urge people to opt for N95 respirator masks which seals your nose chin and mouth properly and is a bit more safer thn the basic surgical mask..although it’s not easily available, you may also go for a simple thick layered padded cloth mask, and you can reuse it, if washed properly with antiseptic and warm water, and if properly ironed.. I also agree to the fact that no matter how efficient a respirator is, it wont eliminate the exposure entirely🙏 since this virus progressively crawls through the bronchial tubes and affects our lungs, we have to take precautions by washing hands and wear masks when you step out.
बता दें कि हिना खान को हाल ही में विक्रम भट्ट की वेब सीरीज हैक्ड में देखा गया था और अब वह ऋषि भुतानी के साथ अगले प्रोजेक्ट 'लाइन्स' पर काम कर रही है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक फिल्म एक पाकिस्तानी लड़के की है जो कि भारतीय लड़की के प्यार में पड़ जाता है। फिल्म को राहत काज्मी, तारिक खान, जेबा साजिद प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं। इसके को-प्रोड्यूसर जयंत जायसवाल हैं।
हिना खान ने बिग बॉस 11 एंट्री की और फर्स्ट रनरअप के रूप में बाहर निकली थी। बिग बॉस के बाद हिना खान की इमेज भी बदली और अभी तो वह सोशल मीडिया क्वीन बनीं हुई है। यही नहीं बिग बॉस सीजन 13 में भी उन्हें बतौर गेस्ट तीन बार बुलाया जा चुका है।
Posted By: Sonal Sharma