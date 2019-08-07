J Om Prakash passes away : सुपरस्टार रितिक रोशन की नाना और मशहूर फिल्मकार जे ओम प्रकाश को निधन हो गया है। वे 92 साल के थे। ट्रेड जानकार अक्षय राठी ने इस खबर को ट्विटर पर शेअर किया। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया है 'वरिष्ठ फिल्मकार जे ओम प्रकाश का आज सुबह निधन हो गया। भगवान उनकी आत्मा का शांति प्रदान करे और परिवार को यह दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।'

Veteran film maker #JOmPrakash ji has passed away this morning. May God bless his soul & give his family the strength to cope with the loss. Condolences to @RakeshRoshan_N ji @iHrithik & everyone the family.

रितिक के एक फैन क्लब ने भी जे ओम प्रकाश को श्रद्धांजलि दी है। रितिक के परिवार के लिए भी यह दुखभरा समय है।

Our deepest condolences on the tragic demise of Mr J Om Prakash: a veteran stalwart of the industry and an adored family member of the Roshan Family. Sir you will be greatly missed.







We ask for respect and privacy for the Roshan family in this time of sadness. pic.twitter.com/sB27UvguNB

