J Om Prakash passes away : सुपरस्टार रितिक रोशन की नाना और मशहूर फिल्मकार जे ओम प्रकाश को निधन हो गया है। वे 92 साल के थे। ट्रेड जानकार अक्षय राठी ने इस खबर को ट्विटर पर शेअर किया। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया है 'वरिष्ठ फिल्मकार जे ओम प्रकाश का आज सुबह निधन हो गया। भगवान उनकी आत्मा का शांति प्रदान करे और परिवार को यह दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे।'

रितिक के एक फैन क्लब ने भी जे ओम प्रकाश को श्रद्धांजलि दी है। रितिक के परिवार के लिए भी यह दुखभरा समय है।

रितिक अपने नाना के काफी करीब थे। जे ओम प्रकाश ने अर्पण, भगवान दादा, अपनापन, आप की कसम, आशा, आस पास, आप के साथ, अजीब दास्तां है ये, अग्नि, आदमी और अप्सरा जैसी कई फिल्मों का निर्देशन किया था। उनकी बनाई आंधी, आए दिन बहार के, आया सावन झूम के ने तो टिकट खिड़की पर जमकर पैसा बनाया था।