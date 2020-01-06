JNU Violence पर बोलते-बोलते रो पड़ी Swara Bhaskar, सोनम कपूर ने भी निकला गुस्सा

JNU Violence से जेएनयू एक बार फिर से चर्चा में है। फिर मामला विरोध प्रदर्शन और हिंसा से जुड़ा है। रविवार रात JNU कैंपस में Violence के बाद लोगों ने नाराजगी नजर आ रही है। देशभर में जहां इसके खिलाफ प्रदर्शन होने लगे हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ सोशल मीडिया में भी लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया आ रही है। Swara Bhaskar सहित हर कोई इस हिंसा की निंदा कर रहा है। ABVP और लेफ्ट के छात्र संगठन हिंसा के लिए एक दूसरे को दोषी करार दे रहे हैं। जहां एक तरफ इस मामले में राजनीति हो रही है वहीं सोशल मीडिया में भी लोगों का गुस्सा नजर आ रहा है। इनमें फिल्मी सितारे भी शामिल हैं। सोनम कपूर, तापसी पन्नू और Swara Bhaskar समेत कई सितारों ने ट्वीट कर इस हिंसा के खिलाफ अपना गुस्सा जताया है। जानिए ट्विटर पर लोग क्या कह रहे हैं।

इस हिंसा के खिलाफ ट्विटर पर फिल्मी सितारों ने भी नाराजगी जताई है। सोनम कपूर से लेकर तापसी पन्नू और शबाना आजमी ने ट्वीट कर इस हिंसा की निंदा की है।

Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents. https://t.co/laFmsF8DTK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 5, 2020

How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi!🙏🏿🙏🏿 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see.... saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

Strongly, condemn the violence by hooligans, anti social elements in the #JNUCampus #JNUattack #SOSJNU #JamiaProtest #JNUBleeds All those spreading hate communalism fear across the streets and in the campus ( across party lines ) should be brought to book. Arrest try punish. — Gauri Neo Rampal (@GNRlaws) January 6, 2020

1. Within minutes of attack Left and Congress blamed ABVP. 2. They said perpetrators were wearing masks 3. At once half of the Bollywood tweeted 4. WA group screenshot shared 5. Contacts turned out to be a Congress fund raisers Fixed match?#JNUAttack — Ellakiya Bhatt (@EllakBhatt) January 6, 2020

It doesn't matter what ur politics are. R U Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian.We HAVE to raise our voices against violence. @PMOIndia must immediately initiate a dialogue with university students unions across the country, to restore peace. #JNUSU #JNUAttack #Peace — Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop (@Raageshwari1) January 6, 2020

Posted By: Ajay Barve