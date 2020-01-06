JNU Violence से जेएनयू एक बार फिर से चर्चा में है। फिर मामला विरोध प्रदर्शन और हिंसा से जुड़ा है। रविवार रात JNU कैंपस में Violence के बाद लोगों ने नाराजगी नजर आ रही है। देशभर में जहां इसके खिलाफ प्रदर्शन होने लगे हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ सोशल मीडिया में भी लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया आ रही है। Swara Bhaskar सहित हर कोई इस हिंसा की निंदा कर रहा है। ABVP और लेफ्ट के छात्र संगठन हिंसा के लिए एक दूसरे को दोषी करार दे रहे हैं। जहां एक तरफ इस मामले में राजनीति हो रही है वहीं सोशल मीडिया में भी लोगों का गुस्सा नजर आ रहा है। इनमें फिल्मी सितारे भी शामिल हैं। सोनम कपूर, तापसी पन्नू और Swara Bhaskar समेत कई सितारों ने ट्वीट कर इस हिंसा के खिलाफ अपना गुस्सा जताया है। जानिए ट्विटर पर लोग क्या कह रहे हैं।

इस हिंसा के खिलाफ ट्विटर पर फिल्मी सितारों ने भी नाराजगी जताई है। सोनम कपूर से लेकर तापसी पन्नू और शबाना आजमी ने ट्वीट कर इस हिंसा की निंदा की है।

Posted By: Ajay Barve

