Karan Johar ने की धनुष की 'असुरन' की तारीफ, तो फैन्स बोल पड़े - भाई रीमेक बनाकर बिगाड़ मत देना

Karan Johar praises Dhanush starrer Asuran: धनुष स्टारर तमिल एक्शन ड्रामा फिल्म Asuran को शानदार रिव्यू मिले हैं और क्रिटिक्स भी इसकी तारीफों के पुल बांध रहे हैं। इस फिल्म में मंजू वारियर ने फीमेल लीड किया है। यह फिल्म दर्शकों को खूब पसंद आ रही है और साथ ही सेलेब्स भी इस फिल्म की सराहना कर रहे हैं। महेश बाबू ने हाल ही में ट्वीट किया था कि उन्हें फिल्म कितनी पसंद आ रही है और अब बॉलीवुड फिल्ममेकर करण जौहर इसके दीवाने हो गए हैं।

उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'वाह क्या फिल्म है असुरन, वेत्रीमारन के क्राफ्ट और स्टोरी टेलिंग कमाल की है! और धनुष अद्भुत से भी परे है! रॉक सॉलिड परफॉर्मेंस! तूफान से पहले उनका शांत होना शानदार है! कृपया इसे देखें! सिनेमा विक्ट्री।'

What a film #Asuran is!!! Hits you hard and is riveting right through! Blown away by #VetriMaaran’s craft and story telling!!!! And @dhanushkraja is beyond amazing! Rock solid performance! His calm before the storm is unmatchable! Please watch it! Cinema victory! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 21, 2019

करण जौहर ने फिल्म देखने के बाद जो दिल की बात सोशल मीडिया पर कही, फैन्स ने उन्हें कुछ इस तरह रिएक्ट किया। ट्वीट पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए यूजर्स ने कहा कि प्लीज असुरन की रीमेक मत बनाना।

उन्होंने लिखा कि असुरन की रीमेक के अधिकार मत लेना। कुछ लोगों को यह भी बुरा लगा कि उन्होंने फीमेल लीड मंजू वारियर का नाम ट्वीट में नहीं लिया।

Manju warriors excellent performance. Need to mention her too.@themanjuwarrier — Lekha (@lekharaghu) October 22, 2019

लगता है अब करण साउथ फिल्मों में रूचि ले रहे हैं। उन्होंने पहले ही विजय देवेराकोंडा की फिल्म 'डीयर कोमरेड' के रीमेक राइट्स रिलीज से पहले ही ले लिए थे। उन्होंने विजय और नयनतारा स्टारर बिगिल के ट्रेलर को भी पसंद किया था और उसे लेकर ट्वीट किया था।

What an outstanding trailer this is Atlee!!!!!! Has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it!!!!! It’s going to MASSIVE!!!! Big congratulations to Thalapathy Vijay and the team!!! 💪💪💪👍👍👍👍👍❤️ https://t.co/uh0v3w5feB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 12, 2019

बता दें कि फिल्म Asuran को वेत्रीमारन ने डायरेक्ट किया है और कालाइपुली एस थानु ने वी क्रिएशन के बैनर तले प्रोड्यूस किया है। यह पूमनी के उपन्यास वेंकाई पर आधारित है। फिल्म में धनुष और मंजू वारियर प्रमुख भूमिकाओं में हैं। मंजू ने इस फिल्म से तमिल डेब्यू किया है। फिल्म 4 अक्टूबर, 2019 को रिलीज हुई थी।