View this post on Instagram

Daddy, you’ve always been the coolest – like all those times you said ‘YES’ when Mom said ‘NO’ 😍🤤❤️ Happy Father’s Day, to my adorable hooooman who I’ve caused so many sleepless nights and still continues to love me unconditionally 😌❤️ Yes I traumatise my father with kisses🤣🥰 . . . Sending Love to all the beautiful daddy’s of the world. You make us who we are, thank you for giving us this beautiful life and Loving us unconditionally 💋 #happyfathersdaytoallfathers #happyfathersdaytosinglemoms #WELOVEYOU