Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Photo: एडवेंचर पर भी रोमांटिक हुए मिलिंद और उनकी 25 साल छोटी पत्नी
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar Photo: 53 साल के मिलिंद सोमन और 28 साल की पत्नी अंकित कंवर इन दिनों आइसलैंड में छुट्टियां मना रहे हैं। मिलिंद अक्सर अपनी पत्नी के साथ बिताए पलों की तस्वीरें शेयर करते रहते हैं। इस बार भी उन्होंने अपने वैकेशन की तस्वीर शेयर की है जो कि बहुत रोमांटिक है।
आइसलैंड में जियोथर्मल स्पा ब्लू लगून में पत्नी के साथ कोजी हो रहे मिलिंद ने इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर किया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'आइसलैंड में ब्लू अविश्वसीय ब्लू लगून में जहां बाहर का तापमान सुपरकोल्ड 3डिग्रीज है और मिल्की ब्लू वॉटर गुनगुना है और 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर है।'
दोनों पानी में हैं और बैकग्राउंड में पहाड़ नजर आ रहे हैं।
View this post on Instagram
#FridayFaces !!! In the incredible #bluelagoon in #iceland, where the temperature outside is a supercold 3degrees and the amazing milky blue water is a warm and delicious 30degrees celcius 😊😊😊 . . can you imagine ?? 😃 . . #TravelTales #icelandscape #travelbloggers #keepmoving 📷 @timonphotos
इस सप्ताह की शुरूआत में अंकिता ने इसी ट्रिप की एक झलक शेयर की थी। उन्होंने आइसलैंड के ब्लू लगून के बारे में डिटेल दी थी और कहा था, 'अगर आप आइसलैंड में है, मैं जरूर रिकमंड करूंगी कि इस जगह पर जाएं।'
View this post on Instagram
Blue lagoon was an incredible experience! It is a geothermal spa in southwestern Iceland. This lagoon is man made but the water in there is a byproduct from the nearby geothermal power plant. The milky blue shade of the water is due to its high silica content. The silica forms soft white mud on the bottom of the lake which is supposed to be very good for your skin. The water is also rich in salts and algae which makes the lagoon even better!! So if you’re in #iceland or have a few hours of layover (since it’s really close to the airport), I would highly recommend you to check this place out 😊 #notanad . . #bluelagoon #iceland #lovefortravel #instatravel #instamood #wednesdaywisdom #fitgirl #indiangirl 📸 the lovely @timonphotos
अंकिता ने ट्रिप की एक और तस्वीर शेयर की जिसमें शानदार रोमांटिक कैप्शन दिया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'हमारी आत्माएं जिससे भी बनती हों, उसकी और मेरी एक ही है।'
मिलिंद सोमन और अंकित कंवर इंस्टाग्राम पेज पर उनका एक्सटेंडेड वैकेंशन नजर आ रहा है। मिलिंद और अंकिता मैराथन रनर्स और एक्पेडिशन लवर्स भी हैं जो कि दुनिया भर में घूमना पसंद करते हैं। मिलिंद सोमन एक सुपरमॉडल, एक्टर, फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर और फिटनेस प्रमोटर हैं। उन्होंने अपने से आधी उम्र से भी कम उम्र की अंकिता से 22 अप्रैल, 2018 में शादी कर ली। बता दें कि मिलिंद की पहली पत्नी फ्रेंच एक्ट्रेस मेरीलेन जाम्पानोई है जिनसे वे वैली ऑफ फ्लॉअर्स के सेट पर साल 2006 में मिले थे। दोनों ने शादी कर ली लेकिन साल 2008 में अलग हो गए और तलाक दे दिया।