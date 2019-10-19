PM Modi interaction with film fraternity : फिल्म जगत से जुड़ी हस्तियों ने शनिवार रात राजधानी दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की। इन फिल्मी हस्तियों में सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान, आमिर खान, कंगना रनौत खासतौर पर शामिल रहे। इनके बीच विभिन्न मुद्दों पर बात हुई, जिसमें महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती के साथ ही जीएसटी का असर शामिल रहे। चर्चा के बाद फिल्मी कलाकारों ने पीएम मोदी के साथ तस्वीरें खिंचवाई, जो सोशल मीडिया में वायरल हो रही हैं। (See Pics Below)

पीएम मोदी के निवास पर हुई इस चर्चा के बाद सूचना एवं प्रसारण सचिव ने बताया कि कलाकारों ने पायरेसी से जुड़ी अपनी चिंताएं भी पीएम के समक्ष रखीं। सरकार ने संसद से शीतकालीन सत्र में एंटी-कैमकोर्डिंग बिल लाने का फैसला किया है, जिससे फिल्मों की पायरेसी रोकने में मदद मिलेगी। सभी के बीच, महात्मा गांधी की 150 वीं जयंती मनाने के तरीके पर भी बात हुई।

इस दौरान महात्मा गांधी पर खुलकर चर्चा हुई। शाहरुख खान ने महात्मा गांधी के आदर्शों को लोकप्रिय बनाने में पीएम मोदी की सहयोगी की सराहना की।

 