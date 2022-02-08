Oscar 2022 Nominations: भारतीय डॉक्युमेंट्री 'राइटिंग विद फायर' को मिला ऑस्कर नॉमिनेशन, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट
Oscar 2022 Nominations: मंगलवार को 94वें अकादमी पुरस्कारों के लिए उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की गई। यह घोषणा ट्रेसी एलिस रॉस और लेस्ली जॉर्डन द्वारा लाइवस्ट्रीम के माध्यम से हुई। अब विजेताओं की घोषणा 27 मार्च को लॉस एंजिल्स में की जाएगी। भारत के लिए सभी उम्मीदें खत्म नहीं हुई हैं। सूर्या की 'जय भीम' और मोहनलाल की 'मराक्कर' के शामिल न होने के बावजूद, दलित महिला पत्रकारों के बारे में बनी डॉक्युमेंट्री 'राइटिंग विद फायर' को ऑस्कर नामांकन मिला है। 8 फरवरी मंगलवार को 94वें ऑस्कर नामांकन की घोषणा के दौरान एकेडमी ऑफ मोशन पिक्चर आर्ट्स एंड साइंसेज ने भारतीय वृत्तचित्र को सर्वश्रेष्ठ वृत्तचित्र फीचर श्रेणी के तहत नामांकित किया। इंडियाज राइटिंग विद फायर को एसेंशन, अटिका, फ्ली एंड समर ऑफ सोल के साथ सर्वश्रेष्ठ डॉक्युमेंट्री फीचर श्रेणी के तहत नामांकित किया गया है। नवोदित निर्देशक थॉमस और सुष्मित घोष द्वारा अभिनीत, राइटिंग विद फायर दलित महिलाओं और एक समाचार पत्र के उदय का अनुसरण करता है। उनकी मुख्य रिपोर्टर मीरा के नेतृत्व में राइटिंग विद फायर, महत्वाकांक्षी दलित आश्चर्य महिलाओं के इस समूह की कहानी पेश करती है, क्योंकि वे आज के बदलते समय में प्रिंट से डिजिटल माध्यम की ओर बढ़ रही हैं। एडम मैके की डोंट लुक अप के लिए श्रेष्ठ मूवी और भूटानी फिल्म लुनाना: ए याक इन द क्लासरूम के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फीचर नामांकन शामिल हैं। नेटफ्लिक्स फिल्म द पावर ऑफ द डॉग ने इस साल के ऑस्कर नामांकन में 12 गिनती के साथ शीर्ष स्थान हासिल किया है।
Presenting the 94th #Oscars Nominations Show. #OscarNoms https://t.co/Zh1c00Anje
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
ऑस्कर 2022 के नामांकन की घोषणा शामिल ये दिग्गज
डुने, द पावर ऑफ द डॉग, बेलफास्ट और द वेस्ट साइड स्टोरी कई नामांकन के साथ 94वें अकादमी पुरस्कारों में नामांकन की सूची में सबसे आगे हैं। बेस्ट पिक्चर श्रेणी के तहत 10 फिल्मों को नामांकित किया गया है। यानी बेलफास्ट, कोडा, डोंट लुक अप, ड्राइव माई कार, ड्यून, किंग रिचर्ड, लीकोरिस पिज्जा, नाइटमेयर एले, द पावर ऑफ द डॉग और वेस्ट साइड स्टोरी। एक प्रमुख भूमिका श्रेणी में सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता में, जेवियर बार्डेम (बीइंग द रिकार्डोस), बेनेडिक्ट कंबरबैच (द पावर ऑफ द डॉग), एंड्रयू गारफील्ड (टिक, टिक बूम!), विल स्मिथ (किंग रिचर्ड), और डेनजेल की पसंद वाशिंगटन (द ट्रेजेडी ऑफ मैकबेथ) इसका मुकाबला करेगा। जबकि एक प्रमुख भूमिका में सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री का पुरस्कार जेसिका चैस्टेन (द आइज़ ऑफ़ टैमी फेय), ओलिविया कोलमैन (द लॉस्ट डॉटर), पेनेलोप क्रूज़ (पैरेलल मदर्स), निकोल किडमैन (बीइंग द रिकार्डोस), या क्रिस्टन स्टीवर्ट ( स्पेंसर)।
यहां देखें ऑस्कर नामांकन की हर श्रेणी की पूरी सूची
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judy Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Cinematography
Dune, Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story, Janusz Kamiski
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick Boom!
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Original Song
Be Alive (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy (Belfast), Van Morrison
No Time to Die (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days), Diane Warren
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Posted By: Navodit Saktawat
- #Oscar 2022 Nominations
- #Indian documentary
- #Writing with Fire
- #Oscar nomination
- #India's Writing with Fire
- #documentary
- #Dalit women journalists
- #Oscar nomination
- #Writing With Fire
- #Thomas
- #Sushmit Ghosh
- #nomination at Oscars 2022
- #Oscars 2022 full list of nominations
- #Jai Bhim
- #Andrew Garfield Best Actor