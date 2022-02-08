Oscar 2022 Nominations: भारतीय डॉक्‍युमेंट्री 'राइटिंग विद फायर' को मिला ऑस्‍कर नॉमिनेशन, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्‍ट

Oscar 2022 Nominations: मंगलवार को 94वें अकादमी पुरस्कारों के लिए उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा की गई। यह घोषणा ट्रेसी एलिस रॉस और लेस्ली जॉर्डन द्वारा लाइवस्ट्रीम के माध्यम से हुई। अब विजेताओं की घोषणा 27 मार्च को लॉस एंजिल्स में की जाएगी। भारत के लिए सभी उम्मीदें खत्म नहीं हुई हैं। सूर्या की 'जय भीम' और मोहनलाल की 'मराक्कर' के शामिल न होने के बावजूद, दलित महिला पत्रकारों के बारे में बनी डॉक्‍युमेंट्री 'राइटिंग विद फायर' को ऑस्कर नामांकन मिला है। 8 फरवरी मंगलवार को 94वें ऑस्कर नामांकन की घोषणा के दौरान एकेडमी ऑफ मोशन पिक्चर आर्ट्स एंड साइंसेज ने भारतीय वृत्तचित्र को सर्वश्रेष्ठ वृत्तचित्र फीचर श्रेणी के तहत नामांकित किया। इंडियाज राइटिंग विद फायर को एसेंशन, अटिका, फ्ली एंड समर ऑफ सोल के साथ सर्वश्रेष्ठ डॉक्‍युमेंट्री फीचर श्रेणी के तहत नामांकित किया गया है। नवोदित निर्देशक थॉमस और सुष्मित घोष द्वारा अभिनीत, राइटिंग विद फायर दलित महिलाओं और एक समाचार पत्र के उदय का अनुसरण करता है। उनकी मुख्य रिपोर्टर मीरा के नेतृत्व में राइटिंग विद फायर, महत्वाकांक्षी दलित आश्चर्य महिलाओं के इस समूह की कहानी पेश करती है, क्योंकि वे आज के बदलते समय में प्रिंट से डिजिटल माध्यम की ओर बढ़ रही हैं। एडम मैके की डोंट लुक अप के लिए श्रेष्‍ठ मूवी और भूटानी फिल्म लुनाना: ए याक इन द क्लासरूम के लिए सर्वश्रेष्ठ अंतर्राष्ट्रीय फीचर नामांकन शामिल हैं। नेटफ्लिक्स फिल्म द पावर ऑफ द डॉग ने इस साल के ऑस्कर नामांकन में 12 गिनती के साथ शीर्ष स्थान हासिल किया है।

ऑस्कर 2022 के नामांकन की घोषणा शामिल ये दिग्‍गज

डुने, द पावर ऑफ द डॉग, बेलफास्ट और द वेस्ट साइड स्टोरी कई नामांकन के साथ 94वें अकादमी पुरस्कारों में नामांकन की सूची में सबसे आगे हैं। बेस्ट पिक्चर श्रेणी के तहत 10 फिल्मों को नामांकित किया गया है। यानी बेलफास्ट, कोडा, डोंट लुक अप, ड्राइव माई कार, ड्यून, किंग रिचर्ड, लीकोरिस पिज्जा, नाइटमेयर एले, द पावर ऑफ द डॉग और वेस्ट साइड स्टोरी। एक प्रमुख भूमिका श्रेणी में सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता में, जेवियर बार्डेम (बीइंग द रिकार्डोस), बेनेडिक्ट कंबरबैच (द पावर ऑफ द डॉग), एंड्रयू गारफील्ड (टिक, टिक बूम!), विल स्मिथ (किंग रिचर्ड), और डेनजेल की पसंद वाशिंगटन (द ट्रेजेडी ऑफ मैकबेथ) इसका मुकाबला करेगा। जबकि एक प्रमुख भूमिका में सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेत्री का पुरस्कार जेसिका चैस्टेन (द आइज़ ऑफ़ टैमी फेय), ओलिविया कोलमैन (द लॉस्ट डॉटर), पेनेलोप क्रूज़ (पैरेलल मदर्स), निकोल किडमैन (बीइंग द रिकार्डोस), या क्रिस्टन स्टीवर्ट ( स्पेंसर)।

यहां देखें ऑस्‍कर नामांकन की हर श्रेणी की पूरी सूची

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judy Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Cinematography

Dune, Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story, Janusz Kamiski

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick Boom!

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Original Song

Be Alive (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy (Belfast), Van Morrison

No Time to Die (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days), Diane Warren

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat