Ayushmann Khurrana की सास अनीता कश्यप ने रामानंद सागर की Ramayan में एक ऐसी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई थी जिसे भूल पाना मुश्किल है। उन्होंने एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण किरदार निभाया था। आयुष्मान खुराना की पत्नी ताहिरक कश्यप की मां अनीता ने रामायण में त्रिजटा की भूमिका निभाई थी जो कि राक्षसी थी लेकिन दयालु और उदार दिल की थी। सीता का बेटी मानने वाली राक्षसी त्रिजटा की भूमिका में अनीता कश्यप ने अमिट छाप छोड़ी थी। हालांकि अनीता कश्यप कभी लाइम लाइट में नहीं रही। अनीता एक लेखिका है। वह फैशन डिजाइनर भी है।

अशोक वाटिका में मां सीता को आसरा बनने वाली राक्षसी त्रिजटा ही थी। भले ही वह राक्षस कुल में पैदा हुई लेकिन ममता भरी पड़ी थी। सीता को उन्होंने अपनी बेटी का दर्जा दिया था और कई बार सीता माता को त्रिजटा के साथ दुख बांटते देखा गया और उनके गले लगकर दुख हल्का करते पाया गया था।

यह किरदार आयुष्मान खुराना की मां ने निभाया है इस बारे में कोई चर्चा नहीं हुई। ना ही आयुष्मान ने और ना ही ताहिरा ने कभी इसका जिक्र किया था।

ताहिरा ने जनता कफ्यू के दिन अपने परिवार की घंटी बजाते हुए तस्वीरें शेयर की थी जिसमें उनका मम्मी अनीता की भी तस्वीर थीं।

बता दें कि आयुष्मान और ताहिर फैमिली फ्रेंड्स थे। दोनों ने साल 2008 में शादी करने से पहले 12 सालों तक डेटिंग की थी।

ताहिरा भी कॉलेज के दिनों में थिएटर किया था।

Posted By: Sonal Sharma

 