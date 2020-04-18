Ayushmann Khurrana की सास ने भी निभाया था रामानंद सागर की Ramayan में यह खास रोल, जानिए कौन-सा
Ayushmann Khurrana की सास अनीता कश्यप ने रामानंद सागर की Ramayan में एक ऐसी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई थी जिसे भूल पाना मुश्किल है। उन्होंने एक बेहद महत्वपूर्ण किरदार निभाया था। आयुष्मान खुराना की पत्नी ताहिरक कश्यप की मां अनीता ने रामायण में त्रिजटा की भूमिका निभाई थी जो कि राक्षसी थी लेकिन दयालु और उदार दिल की थी। सीता का बेटी मानने वाली राक्षसी त्रिजटा की भूमिका में अनीता कश्यप ने अमिट छाप छोड़ी थी। हालांकि अनीता कश्यप कभी लाइम लाइट में नहीं रही। अनीता एक लेखिका है। वह फैशन डिजाइनर भी है।
अशोक वाटिका में मां सीता को आसरा बनने वाली राक्षसी त्रिजटा ही थी। भले ही वह राक्षस कुल में पैदा हुई लेकिन ममता भरी पड़ी थी। सीता को उन्होंने अपनी बेटी का दर्जा दिया था और कई बार सीता माता को त्रिजटा के साथ दुख बांटते देखा गया और उनके गले लगकर दुख हल्का करते पाया गया था।
यह किरदार आयुष्मान खुराना की मां ने निभाया है इस बारे में कोई चर्चा नहीं हुई। ना ही आयुष्मान ने और ना ही ताहिरा ने कभी इसका जिक्र किया था।
ताहिरा ने जनता कफ्यू के दिन अपने परिवार की घंटी बजाते हुए तस्वीरें शेयर की थी जिसमें उनका मम्मी अनीता की भी तस्वीर थीं।
Scenes from my family in Chandigarh and Mumbai! These 5 minutes were surreal! I not only felt connected to my folks but everyone. We, thousands and millions, shared those 5 minutes of happiness together , the 5 minutes where courage and determination surged from a happy life state to dispel the darkness that is trying to shroud our lives. This connection is called Humanity. We were and are meant to be One! #weshallovercome
बता दें कि आयुष्मान और ताहिर फैमिली फ्रेंड्स थे। दोनों ने साल 2008 में शादी करने से पहले 12 सालों तक डेटिंग की थी।
ताहिरा भी कॉलेज के दिनों में थिएटर किया था।
And they are my life❤️Thank you mama papa for bringing me to this world and showering me with unconditional love. The meaning of the word love for me started with you two, and the joyous life state associated with it, is what I want to spread today. Also thank you for giving us relationship goals. Papa still checks mama out and that is too cute! Happy birthday papa! I am yet to meet a gracious man, doting husband, father and nanu such as you! Love you so much! You both mean the world to me❤️ @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap #papasbirthday #love #gratitude
