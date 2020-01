View this post on Instagram

Ups, downs, highs and lows, but at the end of the day, it was all worth it! Sure, my eviction was sudden and untold, so there are a lot of things left unsaid. So, to all the housemates in the BB house right now, all the best! And don't forget what Hindustani Bhau said, "Itna bhi guroor na kar is shouharat ka mere dost, aaj teri mutti me, kal kisi aur ki mutti me hoga". There's a life outside Bigg Boss too. Fame aur Game ke chakkar me khud ko mat khona! ❤ #KeepItReal