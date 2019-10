View this post on Instagram

We are our favourite. Bcos we do things our way. We workout our way, romance our way holiday our way. Make impossible possible. Learn and unlearn. And today we did a turtle quest... we couldn’t see any turtles but explored much more than that. Explored love and care for each other in the middle of the ocean when left to handle oneself. Explored togetherness like never before. Explored strength in togetherness. And the infinite love. Let love prevail. Make impossible possible. Thanku @kamakarma for pushing us to this activity of #turtlequest to explore live beyond human periphery. #myhusband . . #maldives🌴 #kandima_maldives #mykindofplace #anythingbutordinary #justplay #ourkindofplace #gurmeetchoudhary #gurmeetdebina #onewithnature 📸@romanchmehtha @kandima_maldives @guruchoudhary