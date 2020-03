View this post on Instagram

Thank you @avigowariker for making me fall in love with @whosunilgrover again. Had a blast at the shoot. You are a true master! @toabhentertainment ❤️ #avigowariker #shootdiaries #shootmood #expression #moment #peopleinframe #blackandwhite #bnw #blackandwhitephotography #monochrome #potrait #potrait_mood #potraitphotography #photooftheday #photoshoot #photogram #sonyalphain