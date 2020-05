View this post on Instagram

Last few days have been increasingly touching and humbling! I started acting when I was five years old and I still remember that evening in April 1989 when my parents and I were informed of my selection to play “Luv” in Uttar Ramayan. That was 31 years ago and I was 12 years old then. The whole experience was mesmerizing. Although I left the world of acting when I moved to the US in 1999, my days from playing Luv in Uttar Ramayan have left a permanent mark on me. Honestly, I haven’t really thought of those days much since then. However, thousands of positive and encouraging messages that I have received since the last week on Instagram and LinkedIn have reignited those memories. I am grateful to Ramanand Sagar and the entire unit for giving me an opportunity to tell such a powerful story. Although, I am not a professional actor anymore, importance of effective storytelling has stayed with me to date. My experience as Luv in Uttar Ramayan has positively shaped my growth as a business leader. Thank you again for all your comments and messages! And thank you to my family, my friends and most importantly my parents who have always kept life real for me and for not letting those days of being a child star for a few weeks “get to my head.” Stay safe. #thankyou