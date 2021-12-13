Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh News: आइएएस अधिकारी पी नरहरि कोरोना पाजिटिव
Updated: | Mon, 13 Dec 2021 01:16 PM (IST)
भोपाल। मध्य प्रदेश के वरिष्ठ आइएएस अधिकारी पी नरहरि कोरोना वायरस पाजिटिव पाए गए हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर खुद इस बात की जानकारी दी है।
Dear Friends,
I have been found to be Covid positive. I am feeling better as of now.
I have isolated myself. Request all those who came in contact with me in the last one week to isolate yourself.
— P Narahari IAS (@pnarahari) December 13, 2021
Posted By: Hemant Kumar Upadhyay