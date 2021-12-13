भोपाल। मध्‍य प्रदेश के वरिष्‍ठ आइएएस अधिकारी पी नरहर‍ि कोरोना वायरस पाजिटिव पाए गए हैं। उन्‍होंने ट्वीट कर खुद इस बात की जानकारी दी है।

Posted By: Hemant Kumar Upadhyay

NaiDunia Local
NaiDunia Local
 