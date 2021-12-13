भोपाल। मध्‍य प्रदेश के वरिष्‍ठ आइएएस अधिकारी पी नरहर‍ि कोरोना वायरस पाजिटिव पाए गए हैं। उन्‍होंने ट्वीट कर खुद इस बात की जानकारी दी है।

Dear Friends,

I have been found to be Covid positive. I am feeling better as of now.

I have isolated myself. Request all those who came in contact with me in the last one week to isolate yourself.

