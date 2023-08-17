MP Election 2023: भाजपा ने विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए जारी की 39 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची
भाजपा ने आगामी मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए 39 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी की।
BJP releases the first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/7xdtQFxz9M
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023
Posted By: Navodit Saktawat
