भाजपा ने आगामी मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए 39 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची जारी कर दी है।

BJP releases the first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections. pic.twitter.com/7xdtQFxz9M

— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023