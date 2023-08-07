MP Weather Update: भोपाल (नईदुनिया प्रतिनिधि)। : प्रदेश में पिछले सप्ताह लगातार वर्षा के बाद मानसून की गतिविधियां थम गई हैं। प्रदेश में विशेष तौर पर पूर्वी हिस्सों में अच्छी वर्षा देने वाली मौसम प्रणाली का प्रभाव खत्म हो गया है, वहीं वर्षा कराने वाली द्रोणिका (मानसून ट्रफ लाइन) के पश्चिमी और पूर्वी दोनों सिरे हिमालय की तराई में पहुंच गए हैं। इस सीजन में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है कि द्रोणिका के दोनों सिरे इतने ऊपर गए हैं।

इसके चलते प्रदेश में वर्षा थम गई है। वर्षा कम होते जाने के कारण तापमान में बढ़त होने लगी है। पूर्वी मध्यप्रदेश के जिलों में अधिकतम तापमान एक से तीन डिग्री की बढ़त दर्ज की गई। मौसम विज्ञानियों का कहना है कि अगले तीन-चार दिनों तक प्रदेशभर में तापमान बढ़ेगा।

MP Weather Alert : रीवा और सागर में झमाझम बारिश होने की संभावना, मप्र के अन्‍य स्‍थानों पर छिटपुट बौछारें पड़ेंगी
MP Weather Alert : रीवा और सागर में झमाझम बारिश होने की संभावना, मप्र के अन्‍य स्‍थानों पर छिटपुट बौछारें पड़ेंगी
यह भी पढ़ें

वरिष्ठ मौसम विज्ञानी अजय शुक्ला ने बताया कि चार दिन तक प्रदेश के अधिकतर जिलों में झमाझम वर्षा की वजह बना कम दबाव का क्षेत्र कमजोर पड़ने के बाद अब बिहार की तरफ चला गया है।

मानसून द्रोणिका भी बिहार से होकर मणिपुर तक जा रही है। प्रदेश के शेष संभागों के जिलों में भी छिटपुट बौछारें पड़ सकती हैं। मंगलवार से प्रदेश का मौसम धीरे-धीरे साफ होने की संभावना है। धूप निकलने से दिन के तापमान में भी बढ़ोतरी होगी।

MP News: जबलपुर और इंदौर क्षेत्र के 1036 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र होंगे रोशन
MP News: जबलपुर और इंदौर क्षेत्र के 1036 आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र होंगे रोशन
यह भी पढ़ें

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

Mp
Mp