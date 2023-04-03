Indore Temple Accident: इंदौर, नईदुनिया प्रतिनिधि। शहर में रामनवमी के दिन शहर के स्नेह नगर के पटेल नगर में बेलेश्वर महादेव झूलेलाल मंदिर स्थित बावड़ी धंसने की घटना के बाद बड़ा एक्शन हो रहा है। हादसे से सबक लेते हुए इंदौर नगर निगम और पुलिस ने सोमवार सुबह बड़ी कार्यवाही शुरू की। प्रशासनिक अफसरों के मुताबिक, बावड़ी को मलबे से भरा जाएगा।

बावड़ी के बहाने मंदिर पर भी बुलडोजर चला दिया गया। इससे रहवासी दुखी नजर आए। कुछ महिलाओं ने रोते हुए अपना दर्द बयां किया। नीचे देखिए फोटो-वीडियो

Indore Temple Accident: एक्शन में नगर निगम

जानकारी के मुताबिक, रविवार रात 12 बजे नोटिस चिपकाया गया था। जेसीबी डंपर रात को ही आ गए थे और सुबह 6 बजे कारवाई शुरू हुई। हर घर के आगे पुलिस मौजूद रही। पहले निर्माणाधीन मंदिर की दीवारें तोड़ी गई और फिर आम बावडी वाले मंदिर से मूर्तियों को हटाया गया। मूर्तियां हटाने के बाद मंदिर के अवैध निर्माण का टीन शेड और दीवारें तोड़ी गई। निर्माणाधीन मंदिर के पिलर पोकलेन से तोड़े जा रहे हैं।

प्रशासन ने ऐसे स्थानों को चिन्हित किया है जहां बावड़ी या कुएं हैं और जहां लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर लिया। सुबह जब लोग रामनवमी हादसे वाले स्थान पर मंदिर पहुंचे, तो उन्हें बाहर ही रोक दिया गया। बहस करने वालों पर लट्ठ भी चलाए। मीडिया को भी बाहर रखा गया है। आसपास के लोगों को घरों के बाहर नहीं निकलने दिया जा रहा है। मंदिर की मूर्तियों को प्रशासन की टीम कार में रखकर ले जा रही है। प्रसाशनिक अफसरों के मुताबिक बावड़ी को मलबे से भरा जाएगा।

कार्रवाई के दौरान भारी पुलिस फोर्स तैनात किया गया। व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए जूनी इंदौर, भंवरकुंआ, रावजी बाजार सहित चार थानों का पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है। नगर निगम ने पांच से अधिक पोकलेन मशीन से कार्रवाई की जा रही है। नगर निगम उपायुक्त रिमूवल अधिकारी लता अग्रवाल, एडीएम अभय बेड़ेकर के अलावा पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी मौके पर मौजूद हैं।

इसी तरह ढक्कन वाला कुआं क्षेत्र में रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय के पास भी कुएं को अतिक्रमण मुक्त करने की काम नगर निगम द्वारा किया जा गया है। यहां जेसीबी से खुदाई की जा रही है। यह कुआं रोड किनारे फुटपाथ पर बना हुआ है। इसके ऊपर पेवर ब्लॉक लगा दिए गए हैं।

Posted By: Arvind Dubey

Mp
Mp
 
google News
google News