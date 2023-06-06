Kuno Palpur National Park: श्योपुर (नईदुनिया प्रतिनिधि)। श्योपुर के कूनो में मौजूद चीते फिलहाल यहीं रहेंगे, इन चीतों की शिफ्टिंग नहीं की जाएगी। चीतों की देखरेख के लिए कूनो में व्यवस्थाएं और बढ़ाई जाएंगी। बाकी जगह चीतों के लिए तैयारियों चल रहीं है, यहां दक्षिण अफ्रीका से लाकर और चीते बसाए जाएंगे। यह बात मंगलवार को कूनो का भ्रमण करने आए केंद्रीय वन एवं पर्यावरण मंत्री भूपेंद्र यादव ने आधिकारियों से कही है।

कूनो डीएफओ पीके वर्मा के अनुसार केंद्रीय वन मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह यादव ने विभागीय अधिकारियों की बैठक बैठक में उन्होंने चीता प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर जानकारी ली, हाल ही में लगातार हुई चीतों की मौत को लेकर उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि चीतों की मृत्यु दर अधिक होने के चलते ऐसे आशंका पहले से थी। इसलिए इनकी देखरेख पर ज्यादा फोकस किया जाए।

उन्होंने चीतों की स्थिति का जायजा लेने के लिए कूनो नेशनल पार्क का दौरा किया और निगरानी दल व चीता मित्रों से भी चर्चा की। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार प्रोजेक्ट की सफलता और उन जानवरों की भलाई सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है जिन्हें हमने भारत के जंगल में फिर से पेश किया है। इस दौरान पीसीसीएफ जेएस चौहान भी मौजूद रहे।

मादा है भारत में जन्मा शावक, फिलहाल स्वस्थ

भारत की धरती पर जन्मा और एक मात्र शेष बचा शावक मादा है। जन्म के लगभग डेढ़ माह बाद यह बात कूनो प्रबंधन ने भी सार्वजनिक कर दी है। नामीबिया से लाई गई मादा चीता सियाया ने चार शावकों को जन्म दिया था। इन्मे से एक ही शावक जीवित बचा है। ऐसे में उसके मादा होने से कूनो प्रबंधन और चिकित्सकीय दल उसे जीवित रखने के हरसंभव प्रयास कर रहा है, जिससे भारत में उसके जरिए अन्य चीतों का प्रजनन हो सके। कूनो डीएफओ पी के वर्मा ने बताया कि फिलहाल शावक पूरी तरह स्वस्थ है, उसका वजन भी बढ़ गया है।

Posted By: Hemant Kumar Upadhyay

Mp
Mp