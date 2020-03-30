देश भर में कोरोना वायरस के खतरे के चलते 21 दिनों का लॉकडाउन चल रहा है। बाहर के कामकाज, बाजार, ऑफिस सब बंद हैं। ऐसे में लोग घरों में कैद हैं और बोर हो रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन को लोग ठीक तो मान रहे हैं लेकिन बोरियत का का क्‍या किया जाए। सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स की पोस्‍ट और कमेंट्स देखकर लगता है कि उनसे समय नहीं कट रहा है। Social Media के प्‍लेटफार्म Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, twitter पर Funny Memes की भरमार हो गई है। रोचक और गुदगुदाने वाले अंदाज में यूजर्स अपना यह 'दर्द' बयां कर रहे हैं। देखें चुनिंदा पोस्‍ट और मजा लें।

Seeing all the hubby memes on lock down, I asked my husband if he was finding it difficult to be with me 24x7. He took 1.5 seconds to say NO 🧐hmmm... #stayhome pic.twitter.com/70gMRFHXxc

When your going shops to grab some toilet paper and you hear someone behind you cough #Memes #lockdown #funny #COVID19 #coronavirus #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/ZnMknp0yMN

Obviously, PM didn't design the meme but the roots of this so- called "meme" can be found in his speech.

And so as a responsible female citizen of the country, I would like to give due credit to the man behind the idea who equated a lockdown and laxman rekha. pic.twitter.com/RvpVyNTRIT

— DamniKain (@DamniKain) March 29, 2020