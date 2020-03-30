देश भर में कोरोना वायरस के खतरे के चलते 21 दिनों का लॉकडाउन चल रहा है। बाहर के कामकाज, बाजार, ऑफिस सब बंद हैं। ऐसे में लोग घरों में कैद हैं और बोर हो रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन को लोग ठीक तो मान रहे हैं लेकिन बोरियत का का क्‍या किया जाए। सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स की पोस्‍ट और कमेंट्स देखकर लगता है कि उनसे समय नहीं कट रहा है। Social Media के प्‍लेटफार्म Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, twitter पर Funny Memes की भरमार हो गई है। रोचक और गुदगुदाने वाले अंदाज में यूजर्स अपना यह 'दर्द' बयां कर रहे हैं। देखें चुनिंदा पोस्‍ट और मजा लें।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

