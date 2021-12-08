Army Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: जनरल बिपिन रावत के परिवार से मिलकर रक्षा मंत्रालय पहुंचे राजनाथ सिंह, संसद में कल देंगे बयान

Army Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: पूरा देश आज एक बड़े हादसे की खबर से गमगीन है। तमिलनाडु के कोयंबटूर और सुलूर के बीच सेना का हेलिकॉप्‍टर वन क्षेत्र में हेलिकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। इस हेलीकाप्‍टर में सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत समेत कुल 14 लोग सवार थे। इनमें उनकी पत्‍नी भी शामिल थीं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट में अब तक इस हादसे में शिकार हुए 5 शवों की पहचान कर ली गई है। पूरे देश की नजरें इस वक्‍त रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के बयान पर लगी हैं। फिलहाल वो साउथ ब्‍लाक में सेना के अधिकारियों से इस बारे में पूरी जानकारी ले रहे हैं। इसके बाद वो जनरल बिपिन रावत के घर पहुंचे हैं। यहां से निकलकर वो रक्षा मंत्रालय पहुंचे हैं। इस बीच वायु सेना प्रमुख हादसे की जगह का मुआयना करने के लिए दिल्‍ली से निकल चुके हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि संसद में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने आर्मी के हेलीकाप्‍टर क्रैश पर कल बयान दे सकते हैं।

नीलगिरी जिले में चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (सीडीएस) जनरल बिपिन रावत, उनकी पत्नी और 12 अन्य सैन्य कर्मियों को ले जा रहे भारतीय सेना के एमआई-सीरीज हेलीकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के बाद अब तक चार लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 3 लोगों को बचाया गया है। जिस समय यह हादसा हुआ तब थल सेनाध्‍यक्ष जनरल मुकुंद नरवाणे मप्र में महू के सेना मुख्‍यालय पर एक काफ्रेंस में भाग ले रहे थे। सूचना मिलते ही वे तुरंत रवाना हो गए।

हालांकि जनरल रावत की हालत के बारे में तत्काल कोई जानकारी नहीं मिल पाई है। इस बीच, IAF ने दुर्घटना में कोर्ट ऑफ इंक्वायरी का आदेश दिया है, जिसमें एक Mi-17VH हेलिकॉप्टर शामिल है, जो पास के कोयंबटूर में सुलूर IAF स्टेशन से लिया गया था। हेलिकॉप्टर सुलूर IAF बेस से वेलिंगटन में डिफेंस सर्विसेज कॉलेज (DSC) की ओर जा रहा था, जब यह दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। भारी धुंध के बीच नानजप्पनचथिराम इलाके में दुर्घटना हुई और शुरुआती दृश्यों में हेलीकॉप्टर को आग की लपटों में दिखाया गया।

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Saddened to hear that the IAF chopper carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat crashed. I am trying to gather more information on the incident. As per preliminary information, he has been taken to hospital for treatment: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/QsBbjtcuMP — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. (Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

I have reached here (chopper crash site) on the instructions of the CM. Out of the 14 people on board, five people have died and the situation of two others is critical. Rescue operation is underway: Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ramachandran pic.twitter.com/GNMHZ2Qqhk — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

IAF chopper crash: Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is reaching Sulur airbase, say sources pic.twitter.com/g8DRCIvBe0 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Army Chief General MM Naravane briefs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the incident of the crash of a military chopper in Tamil Nadu, that was also carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/SOs4egK6Bs — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

