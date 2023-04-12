बठिंडा मिलिट्री स्टेशन फायरिंग की घटना को लेकर भारतीय सेना ने कहा है कि इस मामले में एक सर्च टीम ने मैगजीन के साथ इंसास रायफल बरामद की है। सेना और पुलिस की संयुक्त टीमें अब और जानकारी हासिल करने के लिए हथियार का फोरेंसिक विश्लेषण करेंगी। हथियार में राउंड की शेष संख्या फोरेंसिक विश्लेषण के बाद ही उपलब्ध होगी। पंजाब पुलिस के साथ संयुक्त जांच जारी है। हर संभव सहायता प्रदान की जा रही है। यह दोहराया जाता है कि किसी भी व्यक्ति को हिरासत में नहीं लिया गया है।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

