बठिंडा मिलिट्री स्टेशन फायरिंग की घटना को लेकर भारतीय सेना ने कहा है कि इस मामले में एक सर्च टीम ने मैगजीन के साथ इंसास रायफल बरामद की है। सेना और पुलिस की संयुक्त टीमें अब और जानकारी हासिल करने के लिए हथियार का फोरेंसिक विश्लेषण करेंगी। हथियार में राउंड की शेष संख्या फोरेंसिक विश्लेषण के बाद ही उपलब्ध होगी। पंजाब पुलिस के साथ संयुक्त जांच जारी है। हर संभव सहायता प्रदान की जा रही है। यह दोहराया जाता है कि किसी भी व्यक्ति को हिरासत में नहीं लिया गया है।

Bathinda Military Station firing incident | A search team has located the INSAS rifle along with the magazine. Army and Police joint teams will now be undertaking forensic analysis of the weapon for ascertaining further details. The balance number of rounds in the weapon will… pic.twitter.com/ibZUoMRuka

— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023