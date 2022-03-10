Assembly Election Result 2022: चुनाव नतीजों के बीच ट्विटर पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़, रोक नहीं पाएंगे अपनी हंसी

Assembly Election Result 2022: उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, उत्तराखंड, मणिपुर और गोवा के वोटों की गिनती जारी है। भाजपा यूपी में वापसी कर रही है। सपा ने टक्कर देने की पूरी कोशिश की, लेकिन सफल नहीं रही। वहीं बसपा और कांग्रेस पार्टी का प्रदर्शन ना के बराबर रहा। पांचों राज्यों में पार्टी के प्रदर्शन के बाद राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा कि हमें जनता का फैसला स्वीकार करते हैं। हालांकि मामला यही नहीं रुका है। ट्विटर पर मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई है।

राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट

हार के बाद राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता के फैसले को विनम्रता से स्वीकार करें। जनादेश जीतने वालों को शुभकामनाएं। मैं सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और स्वयंसेवकों को उनकी कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पण के लिए धन्यवाद देता हूं। हम इससे सीखेंगे और भारत के लोगों के हित के लिए काम करते रहेंगे।

Humbly accept the people’s verdict. Best wishes to those who have won the mandate. My gratitude to all Congress workers and volunteers for their hard work and dedication. We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 10, 2022

ट्वीट हुआ वायरल

सोशल मीडिया पर राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट वायरल हो गया है। उनके ट्वीट को अबतक 53 हजार से अधिक लाइक्स और 8520 रीट्वीट्स मिल चुके हैं। साथ ही लोग इस ट्वीट पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।

पुदी को कर पुदंध इतना की हर चटनी से पहले पुदा पुदी से पुद पूछे, बोल तेरा पुदीना कहाँ है। Thus, Rahul, you should consider moving base to Lahore. Do take that ‘thoko taali’ guy with you. 😁 — Avi Raina (@PlatinumJab) March 10, 2022

Congress are clean 5 state Rahul Gandhi now 😅#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/UKGhEmhUZc — Tanmay  (@TANMAY2S) March 10, 2022

Congress workers now to Rahul Gandhi And Priyanka 😅#ElectionResults pic.twitter.com/pZbysoi0DK — Tanmay  (@TANMAY2S) March 10, 2022

Rajdeep: What have you learnt from the past? Cong spox: We need to invest more in marketing and PR. Panelist: But what’s the product you will market? Rahul Gandhi? 🤣 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 10, 2022

Lesson to Learn from Rahul Gandhi : Consistency Commitment Perseverance Patience Tolerance Bullet Proof Mind How to be Happy in Any Situation 🧘🏻 pic.twitter.com/XPlhNMeWbn — Sandeep Singh (@sandeepchauhaan) March 10, 2022

Rahul Gandhi hits the net and sycophants around him starts to cheer. This echo chamber which shields the Prince from any criticism is the reason why Congress is on the decline everywhere. pic.twitter.com/WYTKjl9dJl — Anoop (@AnoopChathoth) March 10, 2022

Rahul Gandhi's contribution to every critical issue related to India... pic.twitter.com/kwk0JsbjuU — INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) March 3, 2022

When there were state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur Instead of campaigning for his party in state elections, Rahul Gandhi was seen mostly in Tamil Nadu, trying to teach secessionist theory that 'India is Union of States' https://t.co/gGrogUWOvw pic.twitter.com/AvFwvuUvw7 — AParajit Bharat 😌🇮🇳 (@AparBharat) March 10, 2022

If Rahul Gandhi remains the de facto in charge… pic.twitter.com/5OHGylgEKB — Hindoo NRI (@KanchenjungaEve) March 10, 2022

Posted By: Shailendra Kumar