Assembly Election Result 2022: उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, उत्तराखंड, मणिपुर और गोवा के वोटों की गिनती जारी है। भाजपा यूपी में वापसी कर रही है। सपा ने टक्कर देने की पूरी कोशिश की, लेकिन सफल नहीं रही। वहीं बसपा और कांग्रेस पार्टी का प्रदर्शन ना के बराबर रहा। पांचों राज्यों में पार्टी के प्रदर्शन के बाद राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा कि हमें जनता का फैसला स्वीकार करते हैं। हालांकि मामला यही नहीं रुका है। ट्विटर पर मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई है।

राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट

हार के बाद राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता के फैसले को विनम्रता से स्वीकार करें। जनादेश जीतने वालों को शुभकामनाएं। मैं सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और स्वयंसेवकों को उनकी कड़ी मेहनत और समर्पण के लिए धन्यवाद देता हूं। हम इससे सीखेंगे और भारत के लोगों के हित के लिए काम करते रहेंगे।

ट्वीट हुआ वायरल

सोशल मीडिया पर राहुल गांधी का ट्वीट वायरल हो गया है। उनके ट्वीट को अबतक 53 हजार से अधिक लाइक्स और 8520 रीट्वीट्स मिल चुके हैं। साथ ही लोग इस ट्वीट पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।

Assembly Election Results 2022: कांग्रेस ने मानी हार, राहुल गांधी ने जनमत को किया स्वीकार
Assembly Election Results 2022: कांग्रेस ने मानी हार, राहुल गांधी ने जनमत को किया स्वीकार
यह भी पढ़ें

Posted By: Shailendra Kumar

 