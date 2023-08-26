नईदुनिया ट्रेंडिंग

    बेंगलुरु : ISRO वैज्ञानिकों से मिलकर भावुक हुए पीएम मोदी, जहां उतरा लैंडर, वो स्थान कहलाएगा 'शिव शक्ति पॉइंट'

    पीएम मोदी ने एलान किया कि जिस स्थान पर चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर गिरा था, उस स्थान को तिरंगा पॉइंट कहा जाएगा।

    BY Arvind Dubey
    Publish Date: Sat, 26 Aug 2023 07:20 AM (IST)
    Updated Date: Sat, 26 Aug 2023 08:25 AM (IST)
    पीएम मोदी ने इसरो मुख्यालय जाकर वैज्ञानिकों को चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता पर बधाई दी।

    1. पीएम मोदी ग्रीस से एथेंस से सीधे बेंगलुरु पहुंचे
    2. अब हर साल 23 अगस्त को मनाया जाएगा नेशनल स्पेस डे
    3. चंद्रमा पर जहां गिरा था चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर, वो स्थान कहलाएगा तिरंगा पॉइंट

    बेंगलुरु। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ग्रीस यात्रा खत्म कर एथेंस से सीधे बेंगलुरु पहुंचे। यहां एचएएल हवाई अड्डे के बाहर समर्थकों को संबोधित करते हुए ‘जय विज्ञान, जय अनुसंधान’ का नारा दिया। इसके बाद पीएम मोदी इसरो मुख्यालय पहुंचे। यहां इसरो प्रमुख एस. सोमनाथ समेत अन्य वैज्ञानिकों से मिले और लैंडिंग की पूरी प्रक्रिया को समझा। पीएम मोदी ने सभी को चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता के लिए बधाई दी। वैज्ञानिकों को संबोधन देते समय पीएम मोदी भावुक भी हो गए। यहां पढ़िए लाइव अपडेट और देखिए वीडियो

    पीएम मोदी ने एलान किया कि चंद्रमा में जिस स्थान पर लैंडर उतरा है, उस स्थान को ‘शिव शक्ति’ कहा जाएगा। पीएम ने कहा, चंद्रमा का शिव शक्ति पॉइंट हिमालय से कन्याकुमारी के जुड़े होने का बोध कराता है। साथ ही पीएम मोदी ने एलान किया कि जिस स्थान पर चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर गिरा था, उस स्थान को तिरंगा पॉइंट कहा जाएगा। पीएम मोदी ने तीसरी बड़ी घोषणा यह की कि 23 अगस्त को देश में नेशनल स्पेस डे मनाया जाएगा।

    वीडियो: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जब बेंगलुरु में इसरो टेलीमेट्री ट्रैकिंग एंड कमांड नेटवर्क मिशन कंट्रोल कॉम्प्लेक्स से निकले तो लोगों ने उनका भव्य स्वागत किया। पीएम मोदी ने अपनी कार से बाहर निकलकर सभी का अभिवादन स्वीकार किया।

    पीएम मोदी दक्षिण अफ्रीका और ग्रीस की अपनी यात्रा से लौटने के तुरंत बाद शनिवार सुबह करीब 7.15 बजे सुबह इसरो के टेलीमेट्री ट्रैकिंग एंड कमांड नेटवर्क (आइएसटीआरएसी) के मिशन संचालन परिसर पहुंचे। जब चंद्रयान-3 का लैंडर माड्यूल चंद्रमा की सतह पर उतरा उस वक्त भी पीएम मोदी दक्षिण अफ्रीका से वर्चुअली जुड़ कर विज्ञानियों का उत्साहवर्धन किया था।

    भाजपा नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने एचएएल हवाई अड्डे के बाहर और जलाहल्ली क्रास के नजदीक पीएम का स्वागत किया। इससे पहले चंद्रयान -2 मिशन के विक्रम लैंडर की लैंडिंग को देखने के लिए भी बेंगलुरु गए थे। हालांकि, तब लैंडिंग से कुछ देर पहले चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर से संपर्क टूट गया था और वह क्रैश हो गया था।