बेंगलुरु : ISRO वैज्ञानिकों से मिलकर भावुक हुए पीएम मोदी, जहां उतरा लैंडर, वो स्थान कहलाएगा 'शिव शक्ति पॉइंट'

पीएम मोदी ने एलान किया कि जिस स्थान पर चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर गिरा था, उस स्थान को तिरंगा पॉइंट कहा जाएगा।

PM Shri @narendramodi addresses Team ISRO on success of #Chandrayaan3 Moon mission. https://t.co/yztfKm9pDe

— BJP (@BJP4India) August 26, 2023

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates scientists of the ISRO team for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon pic.twitter.com/xh7jDWdN4b — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/IO3YxuV4JE — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets ISRO chief S Somanath and other scientists of the ISRO team involved in #Chandrayaan3 Mission at ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru and congratulates them for the successful landing of… pic.twitter.com/D4icGMVAkP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets ISRO chief S Somanath and congratulates him for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon pic.twitter.com/J8cRsftwv2 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

#WATCH | Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people on his way to ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru where he will meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in the #Chandrayaan3 Mission. pic.twitter.com/JUust0rtry — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

पीएम मोदी दक्षिण अफ्रीका और ग्रीस की अपनी यात्रा से लौटने के तुरंत बाद शनिवार सुबह करीब 7.15 बजे सुबह इसरो के टेलीमेट्री ट्रैकिंग एंड कमांड नेटवर्क (आइएसटीआरएसी) के मिशन संचालन परिसर पहुंचे। जब चंद्रयान-3 का लैंडर माड्यूल चंद्रमा की सतह पर उतरा उस वक्त भी पीएम मोदी दक्षिण अफ्रीका से वर्चुअली जुड़ कर विज्ञानियों का उत्साहवर्धन किया था।

#WATCH | Karnataka | Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' outside HAL airport in Bengaluru. PM Modi will shortly meet scientists of the ISRO team involved in Chandrayaan-3 Mission. pic.twitter.com/1FHiz9or4h — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2023

भाजपा नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं ने एचएएल हवाई अड्डे के बाहर और जलाहल्ली क्रास के नजदीक पीएम का स्वागत किया। इससे पहले चंद्रयान -2 मिशन के विक्रम लैंडर की लैंडिंग को देखने के लिए भी बेंगलुरु गए थे। हालांकि, तब लैंडिंग से कुछ देर पहले चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर से संपर्क टूट गया था और वह क्रैश हो गया था।