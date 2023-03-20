भाजपा सांसद और अभिनेत्री किरण खेर कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं। उन्‍होंने इसकी जानकारी ट्वीट के माध्‍यम से दी। उन्‍होंने कहा कि मेरी कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरे संपर्क में आने वाले लोग कृपया अपनी जांच करवाएं।

