भाजपा सांसद और अभिनेत्री Kirron Kher कोरोना पॉजिटिव, ट्वीट करके दी जानकारी
Updated: | Mon, 20 Mar 2023 06:01 PM (IST)
भाजपा सांसद और अभिनेत्री किरण खेर कोरोना पॉजिटिव हैं। उन्होंने इसकी जानकारी ट्वीट के माध्यम से दी। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरी कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरे संपर्क में आने वाले लोग कृपया अपनी जांच करवाएं।
I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.
— Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) March 20, 2023
Posted By: Navodit Saktawat
