BJP’s Quit India Movement: भाजपा ने शुरू किया ‘भ्रष्टाचार, वंशवाद, तुष्टीकरण भारत छोड़ो’ आंदोलन, पढ़िए बयानबाजी, देखिए वीडियो

नई दिल्ली (BJP’s Quit India Movement)। 1942 में आज ही दिन ‘भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन’ की शुरुआत हुई थी। अब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की पहल पर भाजपा ने इस दिन को अनूठे तरीके से मनाया है। विपक्ष पर निशाना साधते हुए पीएम मोदी ने ‘भ्रष्टाचार, वंशवाद, तुष्टीकरण भारत छोड़ो’ का नारा दिया है। अब लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले भाजपा ने विपक्षी दलों के गठबंधन I.N.D.I.A. के खिलाफ इसे बड़ा मुद्दा बनाने की योजना बनाई है।

भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन पर पीएम मोदी का ट्वीट

“भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन में भाग लेने वाले महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को श्रद्धांजलि। गांधी जी के नेतृत्व में इस आंदोलन ने भारत को औपनिवेशिक शासन से मुक्त कराने में प्रमुख भूमिका निभाई। आज भारत एक स्वर से कह रहा है:

भ्रष्टाचार भारत छोड़ो।

वंशवाद भारत छोड़ो।

तुष्टीकरण भारत छोड़ो।”

Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India. Dynasty Quit India. Appeasement Quit India. pic.twitter.com/w6acXBoNq1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2023

VIDEO: संसद परिसर में भाजपा सांसदों का प्रदर्शन

भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन की बरसी पर बीजेपी सांसदों ने संसद परिसर में प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान 'भ्रष्टाचार भारत छोड़ो, वंशवाद भारत छोड़ो' के नारे लगे। सांसदों ने 'तुष्टीकरण भारत छोड़ो' के जरिए विपक्ष पर निशाना साधा।

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MPs hold a demonstration on the Parliament premises, remembering the Quit India Movement. Slogans of 'Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. and Appeasement Quit India' being raised by the MPs. pic.twitter.com/jhUDvHK9Uf — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

इस मौके पर भाजपा सांसद निशिकांत दुबे ने कहा, “75 सालों में कांग्रेस और उसके समर्थन वाली पार्टियों ने देश को तीन चीजें (भ्रष्टाचार, वंशवाद, तुष्टीकरण) दीं, जो देश को दीमक की तरह खा रही हैं। अब इनके खिलाफ माहौल बनाने का समय है, क्योंकि लोकतंत्र आम लोगों के लिए है। अल्पसंख्यकों को गुमराह करके वोट बैंक की राजनीति की जा रही है और वे देश में नीतियों को लागू नहीं होने दे रहे हैं।”

राज्य मंत्री जनरल वीके सिंह (सेवानिवृत्त) ने कहा, “हमें 1947 में आजादी मिली, जिसके लिए 1942 में इसी दिन गांधीजी ने भारत छोड़ो आंदोलन शुरू किया था। कई चीजें हैं जो हमें मिली आजादी पर एक धब्बे की तरह हैं - भ्रष्टाचार, वंशवाद, तुष्टिकरण और वोट बैंक की राजनीति। अब समय आ गया है, अगर हमें देश को आगे ले जाना है और इसे एक विकसित राष्ट्र बनाना है, तो हमें इन्हें हटाना होगा।”

#WATCH | MoS General VK Singh (Retd) says, "We attained independence in 1947, for which Quit India Movement was started by Gandhiji on this day in 1942. But there are several things that are like a blot on the freedom we gained - corruption, dynasty, appeasement and vote bank… https://t.co/CYOtnBoq3K pic.twitter.com/MpisQwmtAO — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

