रिलायंस जनरल इंश्योरेंस से जुड़े कथित बीमा घोटाले पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा है कि सीबीआई ने 27 या 28 अप्रैल को जम्मू-कश्मीर में कथित बीमा घोटाले के संबंध में स्पष्टीकरण देने के लिए मुझे उनके दिल्ली कार्यालय आने के लिए कहा है।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

