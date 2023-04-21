रिलायंस जनरल इंश्योरेंस से जुड़े कथित बीमा घोटाले पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा है कि सीबीआई ने 27 या 28 अप्रैल को जम्मू-कश्मीर में कथित बीमा घोटाले के संबंध में स्पष्टीकरण देने के लिए मुझे उनके दिल्ली कार्यालय आने के लिए कहा है।

CBI has asked me to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in J&K on 27th or 28th April: Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik on alleged insurance scam involving Reliance General Insurance

— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023