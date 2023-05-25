Central Vista Inauguration: मदुरै अधीनम के प्रधान पुजारी देसिका स्वामीगल पीएम मोदी को भेंट करेंगे सेन्गोल
आगामी 28 मई को संसद के नए भवन सेंट्रल विस्टा का शुभारंभ होने जा रहा है। मदुरै अधीनम के 293वें प्रधान पुजारी श्री हरिहर देसिका स्वामीगल ने कहा है कि मैं नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन के अवसर पर पीएम मोदी से मिलूंगा और उन्हें 'सेनगोल' भेंट करूंगा।
गौरतलब है कि अंग्रेजों से भारत में सत्ता के हस्तांतरण के प्रतीक का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए 14 अगस्त, 1947 को पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू द्वारा ऐतिहासिक राजदंड 'सेनगोल' प्राप्त किया गया था। अब वही 28 मई को मदुरै अधीनम के प्रधान पुजारी द्वारा पीएम मोदी को सौंपा जाएगा।
वुम्मिदी बंगारू ज्वेलर्स के चेयरमैन वुम्मिदी सुधाकर ने यह ऐतिहासिक 'सेंगोल' बनाया था। उन्होंने कहा है कि हम 'सेंगोल' के निर्माता हैं। इसे बनाने में हमें एक महीने का समय लगा है। यह सिल्वर और गोल्ड प्लेटेड से बना है। मैं उस समय 14 साल का था... हम पीएम मोदी के आभारी हैं...''
वुम्मिदी बालाजी, जौहरी वुम्मिदी बंगारू चेट्टी के परपोते ने कहा है कि "आज 75 साल बाद 'सेंगोल' को याद किया जा रहा है। सरकार 1947 में हुई पूरी घटना को फिर से दोहरा रही है।
I will be meeting PM Modi and presenting the 'Sengol' to him on the inauguration of the new Parliament building: Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal, the 293rd head priest of Madurai Adheenam
The historic sceptre 'Sengol' was received by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, to… pic.twitter.com/vmLmKLhHQo
— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023
#WATCH | "We’re the makers of the 'Sengol'. It took us a month's time to make it. It is made of silver & gold plated. I was 14 years at that time…we’re grateful to PM Modi…” says Vummidi Sudhakar, the chairman of Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers which made historic spectre 'Sengol'. pic.twitter.com/WN0JenXMK6
— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023
#WATCH | …"Today after 75 years, ‘Sengol’ is being remembered. Govt is recreating the entire event that happened in 1947. Very nostalgic and a beautiful feeling for us that our forefathers were part of history and now we’re also going to witness the recreation of that event":… pic.twitter.com/5uzNFYn1s2
— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023
Posted By: Navodit Saktawat
- # Central Vista Inauguration
- # Desika Swamigal
- # Madurai Adhinam
- # Sengol
- # PM Modi
- # New Parliament Building
