आगामी 28 मई को संसद के नए भवन सेंट्रल विस्‍टा का शुभारंभ होने जा रहा है। मदुरै अधीनम के 293वें प्रधान पुजारी श्री हरिहर देसिका स्वामीगल ने कहा है कि मैं नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन के अवसर पर पीएम मोदी से मिलूंगा और उन्हें 'सेनगोल' भेंट करूंगा।

गौरतलब है कि अंग्रेजों से भारत में सत्ता के हस्तांतरण के प्रतीक का प्रतिनिधित्व करने के लिए 14 अगस्त, 1947 को पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू द्वारा ऐतिहासिक राजदंड 'सेनगोल' प्राप्त किया गया था। अब वही 28 मई को मदुरै अधीनम के प्रधान पुजारी द्वारा पीएम मोदी को सौंपा जाएगा।

वुम्मिदी बंगारू ज्वेलर्स के चेयरमैन वुम्मिदी सुधाकर ने यह ऐतिहासिक 'सेंगोल' बनाया था। उन्‍होंने कहा है कि हम 'सेंगोल' के निर्माता हैं। इसे बनाने में हमें एक महीने का समय लगा है। यह सिल्वर और गोल्ड प्लेटेड से बना है। मैं उस समय 14 साल का था... हम पीएम मोदी के आभारी हैं...''

वुम्मिदी बालाजी, जौहरी वुम्मिदी बंगारू चेट्टी के परपोते ने कहा है कि "आज 75 साल बाद 'सेंगोल' को याद किया जा रहा है। सरकार 1947 में हुई पूरी घटना को फिर से दोहरा रही है।

