श्रीहरिकोटा। भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान केंद्र (ISRO) का चंद्रयान-3 चंद्रमा के बेहद करीब पहुंच गया है। भारतीय समयानुसार 23 अगस्त की शाम 6,04 बजे विक्रम लैंडर चंद्रमा की सतह पर उतरेगा। यह इस पूरे प्रोजेक्ट का सबसे अहम चरण होने जा रहा है। चंद्रयान की सफलता के लिए देशभर में प्रार्थनाएं हो रही हैं।

Chandrayaan-3's Moon Landing Latest Updates

ISRO ने कहा, ‘लैंडिंग का सीधा प्रसारण 23 अगस्त को भारतीय समयानुसार शाम 5.20 बजे शुरू होगा।’

इसरो के स्पेस एप्लीकेशन सेंटर के निदेशक नीलेश एम. देसाई ने कहा, “लैंडिंग के संबंध में निर्णय लैंडर माड्यूल और चंद्रमा पर स्थितियों के आधार पर लिया जाएगा। अगर कोई भी प्रतिकूल हालात दिखते हैं, तो लैंडिंग 27 अगस्त को होगी।”

वीडियो: चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के लिए मुंबई के चंद्रमौलेश्वर शिव मंदिर में हवन का आयोजन किया।

वीडियो: चंद्रमा पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज के श्री मठ बाघंबरी गद्दी में हवन किया जा रहा है।

