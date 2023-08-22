श्रीहरिकोटा। भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान केंद्र (ISRO) का चंद्रयान-3 चंद्रमा के बेहद करीब पहुंच गया है। भारतीय समयानुसार 23 अगस्त की शाम 6,04 बजे विक्रम लैंडर चंद्रमा की सतह पर उतरेगा। यह इस पूरे प्रोजेक्ट का सबसे अहम चरण होने जा रहा है। चंद्रयान की सफलता के लिए देशभर में प्रार्थनाएं हो रही हैं।

ISRO ने कहा, ‘लैंडिंग का सीधा प्रसारण 23 अगस्त को भारतीय समयानुसार शाम 5.20 बजे शुरू होगा।’

इसरो के स्पेस एप्लीकेशन सेंटर के निदेशक नीलेश एम. देसाई ने कहा, “लैंडिंग के संबंध में निर्णय लैंडर माड्यूल और चंद्रमा पर स्थितियों के आधार पर लिया जाएगा। अगर कोई भी प्रतिकूल हालात दिखते हैं, तो लैंडिंग 27 अगस्त को होगी।”

वीडियो: चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के लिए मुंबई के चंद्रमौलेश्वर शिव मंदिर में हवन का आयोजन किया।

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey organises a havan at Chandramauleshwar Shiv Mandir in Mumbai for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, on August 23.

वीडियो: चंद्रमा पर चंद्रयान-3 की सफल लैंडिंग के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रयागराज के श्री मठ बाघंबरी गद्दी में हवन किया जा रहा है।

Havan being performed at Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, on August 23.

(Video Source: Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi) pic.twitter.com/FE8TR4tmTP

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2023