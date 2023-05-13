Karnataka Election Result Reaction: कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के परिणामों में भाजपा की करारी हार के बाद अब सभी दलों के प्रमुख नेताओं की प्रतिक्रियाएं सामने आ रही हैं।

- कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बसवराज बोम्मई ने कहा, मैं इस हार की जिम्मेदारी लेता हूं। इसके कई कारण हैं। हम सभी कारणों का पता लगाएंगे और संसदीय चुनावों के लिए एक बार फिर पार्टी को मजबूत करेंगे।

- कांग्रेस महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल कहते हैं, "यह 2024 के चुनावों के मील के पत्थर में से एक है। भाजपा जिस तरह की विभाजनकारी राजनीति करती है, वह हर बार सफल नहीं होने वाली है। यह एक स्पष्ट संदेश है। हम कर्नाटक के गरीबों के लिए खड़े हुए। वे अमीरों के लिए खड़े थे। आखिरकार इस चुनाव में गरीबों की जीत हुई।

- कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धारमैया ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी को लगता है कि उनका चेहरा देखकर वोटर बीजेपी को वोट देंगे, ये गलत साबित हुआ।

- कांग्रेस की जीत पर राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री और कांग्रेस नेता अशोक गहलोत कहते हैं, "लोग उन्हें सबक सिखाएंगे। आगामी सभी चुनावों-छत्तीसगढ़, मध्य प्रदेश और राजस्थान में वे (भाजपा) सबक सीखेंगे।

- छत्तीसगढ़ के सीएम भूपेश बघेल ने कहा कि बीजेपी ने बजरंग दल को बजरंग बली बनाया लेकिन बजरंग बली तो बजरंग बली है। बजरंग बली हमेशा सच्चाई, प्रेम और भाईचारे का साथ देते हैं। 'आज भ्रष्टाचारियों के सिर पर यह गदा पड़ा है'। यह हार पीएम मोदी की हार है।

- कांग्रेस राजस्थान प्रभारी सुखजिंदर सिंह रंधावा ने कहा कि मैं स्वीकार करता हूं कि हमारे बीच मतभेद हैं और उन्हें नहीं होना चाहिए। इसे (सचिन पायलट और सीएम गहलोत के बीच मतभेद) मजबूती से सुलझाया जाएगा। हम हिमाचल प्रदेश, कर्नाटक में एकजुट होकर लड़े और हम राजस्थान में भी ऐसा ही करेंगे।

