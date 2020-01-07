JNU में हिंसा के बाद छात्रों के समर्थन में आगे आईं Deepika Padukone, विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल

नई दिल्‍ली। Actress Deepika Padukone भी JNU में हुई हिंसा के विरोध में सामने आईं हैं। उन्‍होंने जेएनयू पहुंचकर छात्रों के बीच अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज कराई और प्रदर्शन में भागेदारी की। दीपिका जेएनयू परिसर में करीब 10 से 15 मिनट रही। मंगलवार रात 8.30 बजे बाद यह खबर जैसे ही सोशल मीडिया के प्‍लेटफार्म Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp पर आई, यह वायरल हो गई। Twiiter पर हैशटैग दीपिका पादुकोण ट्रेंड करने लगा। देखते ही देखते दीपिका पादुकोण के जेएनयू परिसर में छात्रों के बीच मौजूद रहने के फोटो और वीडियो पोस्‍ट और Re-Tweet किए जाने लगे। मालूम हो कि रविवार की रात को जेएनयू परिसर में अज्ञात नकाबपोशों ने घुसकर छात्रों पर हथियारों से हमला कर दिया था। इस मामले में जेएनयू छात्र संघ अध्‍यक्ष आईशी घोष भी घायल हुईं हैं। दीपिका ने आईशी से भी मुलाकात कर उनके हाल पूछे हैं।

#WATCH Delhi: Deepika Padukone joins students at Jawaharlal Nehru University, during their protest against #JNUViolence. pic.twitter.com/Ytc28MCGHT — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

If Deepika Padukone is not at JNU to use the issue to promote a film & if she is genuinely concerned with all student's issues & not one party's agenda (namely Leftists) then shouldn't she also visit the ABVP students who have beaten black & blue by Leftist goons? — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone meets JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh with folded hands in JNU! pic.twitter.com/WFA1azRzGk — Nalini 🌼 (@nalinisharma_) January 7, 2020

NOW: Deepika Padukone at JNU amid protests and crackdown! She has been in Delhi for the past 2 days for the promotion of her upcoming movie #Chhapaak pic.twitter.com/3l7MbPSkx4 — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone at JNU to show solidarity with the Left protestors. Wait! Is this a good idea? Well, for Bollywood marketing mavens, a new one for sure.pic.twitter.com/PBDoRBmXBD — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone joined JNU students and met with injured students. Kanhaiya Kumar was speaking there.#JNUProtest#CAA_NRC_Protestpic.twitter.com/GxHDuRX3Ld — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) January 7, 2020

OMG !! Pic of the year Salaam Deepika Padukone pic.twitter.com/IKnMf13CUE — Dilsedesh (@Dilsedesh) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone in JNU with her solidarity pic.twitter.com/l9M0DdARP8 — Urwashi Pandey (@UrwashiPandey) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone outside JNU to support students protesting against #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/bmZfJRGorQ — Rofl Politics (@PoliticsRofl) January 7, 2020

Overhead in the BJP IT Cell: "Oh shitt yaar! Ab Deepika Padukone ko bhi boycott karna padega?" — Punster® (@Pun_Starr) January 7, 2020

Deepika Padukone said “it’s the same fear I felt two years at the time of Padmavat. I’m afraid this should not become new normal”. It’s a statement indeed for students/protestors Keep fighting the fight. — urbanomed🏳️‍🌈 (@udhan_khatola) January 7, 2020

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat