नई दिल्‍ली। Actress Deepika Padukone भी JNU में हुई हिंसा के विरोध में सामने आईं हैं। उन्‍होंने जेएनयू पहुंचकर छात्रों के बीच अपनी मौजूदगी दर्ज कराई और प्रदर्शन में भागेदारी की। दीपिका जेएनयू परिसर में करीब 10 से 15 मिनट रही। मंगलवार रात 8.30 बजे बाद यह खबर जैसे ही सोशल मीडिया के प्‍लेटफार्म Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp पर आई, यह वायरल हो गई। Twiiter पर हैशटैग दीपिका पादुकोण ट्रेंड करने लगा। देखते ही देखते दीपिका पादुकोण के जेएनयू परिसर में छात्रों के बीच मौजूद रहने के फोटो और वीडियो पोस्‍ट और Re-Tweet किए जाने लगे। मालूम हो कि रविवार की रात को जेएनयू परिसर में अज्ञात नकाबपोशों ने घुसकर छात्रों पर हथियारों से हमला कर दिया था। इस मामले में जेएनयू छात्र संघ अध्‍यक्ष आईशी घोष भी घायल हुईं हैं। दीपिका ने आईशी से भी मुलाकात कर उनके हाल पूछे हैं।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

