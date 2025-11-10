Delhi Blast: 1996 से 2025 तक… दिल्ली कब-कब बड़े धमाकों से दहली, पढ़िए पूरी क्रोनोलॉजी, राजधानी में हाई अलर्ट

डिजिटल डेस्क: दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक लाल किले के पास सोमवार शाम हुए जोरदार धमाके (Red Fort Delhi Blast) ने राजधानी को दहला दिया। विस्फोट की आवाज दूर-दूर तक सुनी गई, जिससे आसपास के इलाके में दहशत फैल गई। कई दुकानों और वाहनों को नुकसान पहुंचा है।
#WATCH | A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has… pic.twitter.com/F7jbepnb4F
— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
पुलिस और बम निरोधक दस्ता मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच में जुटा है, हालांकि धमाके की वजह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है। प्रशासन ने पूरे क्षेत्र की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है और इलाके में तलाशी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। धमाके बाद पूरी दिल्ली में हाई अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है। अभी ब्लास्ट में 8 लोगों के मरने की सूचना है। मरने वालों का आंकड़ बढ़ भी सकता है।
