    Delhi Blast: 1996 से 2025 तक… दिल्ली कब-कब बड़े धमाकों से दहली, पढ़िए पूरी क्रोनोलॉजी, राजधानी में हाई अलर्ट

    Delhi Blast: सोमवार शाम दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक लाल किले के पास एक जोरदार धमाका हुआ, जिससे इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया। धमाके की सटीक वजह अभी तक स्पष्ट नहीं हो सकी है। धमाके की आवाज़ से आसपास की दुकानों के दरवाजे और खिड़कियां टूट गईं। धमाके के बाद इलाके में दहशत फैल गई और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कड़ी कर दी गई।

    By Digital Desk
    Edited By: Akash Sharma
    Publish Date: Mon, 10 Nov 2025 07:49:26 PM (IST)
    Updated Date: Mon, 10 Nov 2025 08:14:11 PM (IST)
    Delhi Blast: 1996 से 2025 तक… दिल्ली कब-कब बड़े धमाकों से दहली, पढ़िए पूरी क्रोनोलॉजी, राजधानी में हाई अलर्ट
    Red Fort Delhi Blast: दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक लाल किले के पास एक जोरदार धमाका हुआ

    HighLights

    1. धमाके में कई वाहन आग की चपेट में।
    2. बम निरोधक दस्ता मौके पर पहुंची।
    3. दिल्ली में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सख्त की गई।

    डिजिटल डेस्क: दिल्ली के ऐतिहासिक लाल किले के पास सोमवार शाम हुए जोरदार धमाके (Red Fort Delhi Blast) ने राजधानी को दहला दिया। विस्फोट की आवाज दूर-दूर तक सुनी गई, जिससे आसपास के इलाके में दहशत फैल गई। कई दुकानों और वाहनों को नुकसान पहुंचा है।

    पुलिस और बम निरोधक दस्ता मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच में जुटा है, हालांकि धमाके की वजह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है। प्रशासन ने पूरे क्षेत्र की सुरक्षा बढ़ा दी है और इलाके में तलाशी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। धमाके बाद पूरी दिल्ली में हाई अलर्ट जारी कर दिया है। अभी ब्लास्ट में 8 लोगों के मरने की सूचना है। मरने वालों का आंकड़ बढ़ भी सकता है।


    दिल्ली में धमाकों की क्रोनोलॉजी (मुख्य घटनाएं):

    • 25 मई 1996: लाजपत नगर सेंट्रल मार्केट में बम विस्फोट- 16 लोगों की मृत्यु।

    • 1 अक्तूबर 1997: सदर बाजार के पास दो बम विस्फोट- लगभग 30 घायल।

    • 10 अक्तूबर 1997: शांतिवन, कौड़िया पुल और किंग्सवे कैंप में तीन विस्फोट- 1 मृत, 16 घायल।

    • 18 अक्तूबर 1997: रानी बाग मार्केट में जुड़वां विस्फोट- 1 मृत, 23 घायल।

    • 26 अक्तूबर 1997: करोल बाग मार्केट में दो विस्फोट- 1 मृत, 34 घायल।

    • 30 नवंबर 1997: रेड फोर्ट क्षेत्र में जुड़वां विस्फोट- 3 मृत, 70 घायल।

    • 30 दिसंबर 1997: पंजाबी बाग के पास बस में विस्फोट- 4 मृत, 30 घायल।

    • 18 जून 2000: रेड फोर्ट के पास दो शक्तिशाली विस्फोट- 2 मृत, 12 घायल।

    • 6 मार्च 2000: सदर बाजार में विस्फोट- 7 घायल।

    • 7 फरवरी 2000: पहाड़गंज में विस्फोट- 8 घायल।

    • 14 अप्रैल 2006: जामा मस्जिद प्रांगण में दो विस्फोट- 14 घायल।

    • 22 मई 2005: लिबर्टी और सत्यं सिनेमा हॉल में विस्फोट-1 मृत, 60 घायल।

    • 29 अक्तूबर 2005: सरोजिनी नगर, पहाड़गंज और गोविंदपुरी में तीन विस्फोट- 59-62 मृत, 100+ घायल।

    • 13 सितंबर 2008: करोल बाग, कन्‍नॉट प्लेस और ग्रेटर कैलाश-I में पांच विस्फोट- 20-30 मृत, 90+ घायल।

    • 27 सितंबर 2008: मेहरौली फ्लावर मार्केट (साराय) में विस्फोट- 3 मृत, 23 घायल।

    • 25 मई 2011: दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट पार्किंग में विस्फोट- कोई मृत्यु नहीं।

