दिल्‍ली के सीएम केजरीवाल ने गुजरात में कहा है कि सरकार ने मेरे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री (सत्येंद्र जैन) को झूठा मामला बनाकर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वह पिछले 2 महीने से जेल में है। अगर वह भ्रष्ट होता तो मैं उसे निकाल देता लेकिन वह नहीं है। अब वे मनीष सिसोदिया को जेल भेजना चाहते हैं। वे दिल्ली में शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के अच्छे कार्यों को रोकने के लिए ऐसा कर रहे हैं। मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा है कि केंद्र में बैठे निजाम अरविंद केजरीवाल से डरते हैं, इसलिए उनके शिक्षा मंत्री को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए उनके आवास पर छापा मारते हैं और उनकी अलमारी, राशन, गद्दे, तकिए और कंबल की तलाशी लेते हैं कि कहीं छिपा हुआ सोना या पैसा तो नहीं है। मैं ईमानदार हूं।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

  • Font Size
  • Close
 