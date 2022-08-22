सरकार ने पहले सत्‍येंद्र जैन को गिरफ्तार किया, अब वे सिसोदिया को जेल भेजना चाहते हैं: केजरीवाल

दिल्‍ली के सीएम केजरीवाल ने गुजरात में कहा है कि सरकार ने मेरे स्वास्थ्य मंत्री (सत्येंद्र जैन) को झूठा मामला बनाकर गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वह पिछले 2 महीने से जेल में है। अगर वह भ्रष्ट होता तो मैं उसे निकाल देता लेकिन वह नहीं है। अब वे मनीष सिसोदिया को जेल भेजना चाहते हैं। वे दिल्ली में शिक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के अच्छे कार्यों को रोकने के लिए ऐसा कर रहे हैं। मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा है कि केंद्र में बैठे निजाम अरविंद केजरीवाल से डरते हैं, इसलिए उनके शिक्षा मंत्री को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए उनके आवास पर छापा मारते हैं और उनकी अलमारी, राशन, गद्दे, तकिए और कंबल की तलाशी लेते हैं कि कहीं छिपा हुआ सोना या पैसा तो नहीं है। मैं ईमानदार हूं।

They arrested my health min (Satyendar Jain) by making a false case. He's jailed for last 2 months. If he was corrupt I would've fired him but he isn't. Now they want to send Manish Sisodia to jail. They're doing it to stop good works of education & health in Delhi: CM Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/Sh8MSluqe8 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

The Nizam sitting in the Centre is scared of Arvind Kejriwal, so in order to arrest his Education Minister, you raid his residence and search his cupboards, ration, mattresses, pillows, and blankets to see if there is any hidden gold or money. I am honest: Manish Sisodia https://t.co/27tuVkxeHn pic.twitter.com/IgGIcspibB — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat