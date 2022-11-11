Gujarat Election Congress Candidate List: कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों की दूसरी सूची जारी, राजकोट से लड़ेंगे इंद्रनील राजगुरु
Gujarat Election Congress Candidate List: कांग्रेस ने आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सात उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी की है। इसमें इंद्रनील राजगुरु को जगह मिली है। उन्होंने पहले आप में शामिल होने के लिए पार्टी छोड़ दी थी और हाल ही में कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए। वे राजकोट पूर्व से चुनाव लड़ने के लिए मैदान में उतरेंगे। कांग्रेस ने छह नए उम्मीदवारों के नाम जारी किए हैं, जबकि एक उम्मीदवार को बदला जा रहा है। अशोकभाई लल्लूभाई पटेल को गंडवी से पार्टी का उम्मीदवार बनाया जाएगा।
#GujaratElections2022 | Congress releases a list of seven candidates for the upcoming elections to the state assembly.
Indranil Rajguru, who had earlier quit the party to join AAP and recently rejoined Congress, to contest from Rajkot East. pic.twitter.com/TUh9j4o5J8
— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022
700 companies of central armed forces to be deployed for Gujarat polls
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/9qCehys0FY#GujaratElections2022 #GujaratElections #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/uOq1PCVMuM
— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 11, 2022
Congress has released the names of six new candidates while one candidate is being replaced - Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel to be the party's candidate from Gandevi. #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/CenpDkSKyb
— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022
Posted By: Navodit Saktawat
- Font Size
-
-
-
- Close