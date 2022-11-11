Gujarat Election Congress Candidate List: कांग्रेस ने आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए सात उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी की है। इसमें इंद्रनील राजगुरु को जगह मिली है। उन्‍होंने पहले आप में शामिल होने के लिए पार्टी छोड़ दी थी और हाल ही में कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए। वे राजकोट पूर्व से चुनाव लड़ने के लिए मैदान में उतरेंगे। कांग्रेस ने छह नए उम्मीदवारों के नाम जारी किए हैं, जबकि एक उम्मीदवार को बदला जा रहा है। अशोकभाई लल्लूभाई पटेल को गंडवी से पार्टी का उम्मीदवार बनाया जाएगा।

#GujaratElections2022 | Congress releases a list of seven candidates for the upcoming elections to the state assembly.

Indranil Rajguru, who had earlier quit the party to join AAP and recently rejoined Congress, to contest from Rajkot East. pic.twitter.com/TUh9j4o5J8

