Heavy Rain Flood LIVE Updates: मंडी में बादल फटा, भारी तबाही, दिल्ली से लेकर पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तराखंड तक पानी ही पानी

Weather LIVE Updates: उत्तर भारत के विभिन्न राज्यों में भारी बारिश का कहर जारी है। हिमाचल प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा तबाही हुई है। यहां अब तक 14 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। सरकार ने लोगों से घरों से बाहर नहीं निकलने की अपील की है। उत्तराखंड में भी ऐसा ही हाल है। पहाड़ों पर भूस्खलन सबसे बड़ी समस्या बना हुआ है।

इसी तरह राजधानी दिल्ली में शनिवार और रविवार को हुआ भारी बारिश ने जुलाई में 41 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया। यमुना का जलस्तर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़िए मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब, हरियाणा के मौसम का हाल

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में बादल फटा, भारी तबाही

हिमाचल प्रदेश में भारी बारिश के कारण सबसे ज्यादा तबाही हुई है। मंडी में बादल फटने के बाद कई वाहन बह गए।यहां 7 जिलों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट है। प्रशासन ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1100, 1070 और 1077 जारी किए हैं।

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Latest visuals from Mandi around Victoria Bridge, Panchvakhtra Temple and another bridge that has been damaged following incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/8gKOfbvfKT — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

मंडी से विक्टोरिया ब्रिज और पंचवक्त्र मंदिर के दृश्य जहां नदी में बाढ़ आई है। यहां एक अन्य पुल भारी बारिश के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है।

उत्तराखंड: कुमाऊं में लगातार बारिश के कारण टनकपुर-पिथौरागढ़ मार्ग कुछ स्थानों पर अवरुद्ध हो गया है। प्रशासन की ओर से एनएच 9 ऑल वेदर रोड पर सड़क साफ करने का काम जारी है।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Due to continuous rainfall in Kumaon, Tanakpur-Pithoragarh route blocked at a few locations. The work of clearing the road on NH 9 All Weather Road is underway by the administration. Meanwhile, passengers too remove the boulders to clear the route. Roads… pic.twitter.com/y3RtiZ7a5T — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2023

मध्य प्रदेश: जबलपुर के गोपालपुर गांव के पास नर्मदा नदी में फंसे चार लोगों को अब एनडीआरएफ की टीम ने सुरक्षित बचा लिया है।

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | The four people who were stranded in the Narmada River near Gopalpur Village in Jabalpur yesterday, have now been safely rescued by NDRF team. pic.twitter.com/kQM7KYnQNZ — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 10, 2023

