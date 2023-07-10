Weather LIVE Updates: उत्तर भारत के विभिन्न राज्यों में भारी बारिश का कहर जारी है। हिमाचल प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा तबाही हुई है। यहां अब तक 14 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। सरकार ने लोगों से घरों से बाहर नहीं निकलने की अपील की है। उत्तराखंड में भी ऐसा ही हाल है। पहाड़ों पर भूस्खलन सबसे बड़ी समस्या बना हुआ है।

इसी तरह राजधानी दिल्ली में शनिवार और रविवार को हुआ भारी बारिश ने जुलाई में 41 साल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया। यमुना का जलस्तर लगातार बढ़ रहा है। यहां पढ़िए मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र, पंजाब, हरियाणा के मौसम का हाल

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में बादल फटा, भारी तबाही

हिमाचल प्रदेश में भारी बारिश के कारण सबसे ज्यादा तबाही हुई है। मंडी में बादल फटने के बाद कई वाहन बह गए।यहां 7 जिलों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट है। प्रशासन ने हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1100, 1070 और 1077 जारी किए हैं।

मंडी से विक्टोरिया ब्रिज और पंचवक्त्र मंदिर के दृश्य जहां नदी में बाढ़ आई है। यहां एक अन्य पुल भारी बारिश के कारण क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है।

उत्तराखंड: कुमाऊं में लगातार बारिश के कारण टनकपुर-पिथौरागढ़ मार्ग कुछ स्थानों पर अवरुद्ध हो गया है। प्रशासन की ओर से एनएच 9 ऑल वेदर रोड पर सड़क साफ करने का काम जारी है।

मध्य प्रदेश: जबलपुर के गोपालपुर गांव के पास नर्मदा नदी में फंसे चार लोगों को अब एनडीआरएफ की टीम ने सुरक्षित बचा लिया है।

