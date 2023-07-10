Heavy Rain Flood LIVE Updates: मंडी में बादल फटा, भारी तबाही, दिल्ली से लेकर पंजाब, हरियाणा, उत्तराखंड तक पानी ही पानी
Weather LIVE Updates: हिमाचल प्रदेश में भारी बारिश के कारण सबसे ज्यादा तबाही हुई है।
Weather LIVE Updates: उत्तर भारत के विभिन्न राज्यों में भारी बारिश का कहर जारी है। हिमाचल प्रदेश में सबसे ज्यादा तबाही हुई है। यहां अब तक 14 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। सरकार ने लोगों से घरों से बाहर नहीं निकलने की अपील की है। उत्तराखंड में भी ऐसा ही हाल है। पहाड़ों पर भूस्खलन सबसे बड़ी समस्या बना हुआ है।
हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में बादल फटा, भारी तबाही
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Latest visuals from Mandi around Victoria Bridge, Panchvakhtra Temple and another bridge that has been damaged following incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/8gKOfbvfKT
— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Due to continuous rainfall in Kumaon, Tanakpur-Pithoragarh route blocked at a few locations. The work of clearing the road on NH 9 All Weather Road is underway by the administration. Meanwhile, passengers too remove the boulders to clear the route.
Roads… pic.twitter.com/y3RtiZ7a5T
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2023
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | The four people who were stranded in the Narmada River near Gopalpur Village in Jabalpur yesterday, have now been safely rescued by NDRF team. pic.twitter.com/kQM7KYnQNZ
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 10, 2023
Posted By: Arvind Dubey
- # Heavy Rain Flood LIVE Updates
- # Cloudburst in Mandi
- # Himachal Pradesh Flood
- # Delhi Rains
- # Uttarakhand IMD Alert
- # Rajasthan Flood
- # Weather Updates
- # Monsoon 2023