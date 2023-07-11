Heavy Rain Red Alert: हिमाचल में अगले 24 घंटे भारी बारिश का रेड अलर्ट जारी, दिल्ली में यमुना पुल पर ट्रेनों की आवाजाही रोकी
उत्तराखंड, जम्मू-कश्मीर, पंजाब, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गुजरात और मध्य प्रदेश में कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश जारी है।
Himachal Pradesh Flood 2023 LIVE Updates
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Latest visuals near Panchvakhtra Temple in Mandi as water flow of the river decreases. The temple faced flash floods yesterday, following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/TQWhKvdTqG
— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
Delhi Rains 2023 LIVE Updates
#WATCH | Vikasnagar, Dehradun: Water level in Yamuna River rises due to continuous rainfall in the city pic.twitter.com/EAVQ56lWLG
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2023
Uttarakhand Weather Update
#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "Every year during monsoon, we have to face natural calamities. We get on alert mode as soon as this season comes...We have requested all Chardham Yatra pilgrims to be alert and initiate their Yatra only after taking note of the… pic.twitter.com/JUPElikjGe
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2023
