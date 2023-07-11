Weather Latest Updates LIVE: उत्तर भारत के बड़े हिस्से में भारी बारिश और बाढ़ के हालात बने हुए हैं। सबसे ज्यादा तबाही के फोटो-वीडियो हिमाचल प्रदेश से सामने आए हैं। यहां कई पुल बह गए हैं और सड़कें तबाह हो गई हैं। अभी भी खतरा बना हुआ है।

इसी तरह उत्तराखंड, जम्मू-कश्मीर, पंजाब, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, राजस्थान, गुजरात और मध्य प्रदेश में कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश जारी है, जिससे जनजीवन अस्तव्यस्त हो गया है। मौसम विभाग (IMD) ने अगले कुछ दिनों के लिए अलर्ट जारी किया है।

हिमाचल प्रदेश में अगले 24 घंटों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। इसके बाद से प्रशासन अलर्ट पर है। अगले 24 घंटों के लिए सोलन, शिमला, सिरमौर, कुल्लू, मंडी, किन्नौर और लाहौल में बहुत भारी बारिश के लिए रेड अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।

इसके अलावा, ऊना, हमीरपुर, कांगड़ा और चंबा में ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। आईएमडी के वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक संदीप कुमार शर्मा ने सोमवार को कहा, अगले 24 घंटों के लिए मंडी, किन्नौर और लाहौल-स्पीति के लिए अचानक बाढ़ की चेतावनी जारी की गई है।

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Latest visuals near Panchvakhtra Temple in Mandi as water flow of the river decreases. The temple faced flash floods yesterday, following incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/TQWhKvdTqG

दिल्ली में यमुना का जलस्तर लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। ताजा खबर यह है कि हथिनी कुंड से पानी छोड़े जाने के बाद खतरा और बढ़ गया है। यहां यमुना ब्रिज के ऊपर से ट्रेनों की आवाजाही बंद कर दी गई है।

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी के मुताबिक, हर साल मानसून के दौरान हमें प्राकृतिक आपदाओं का सामना करना पड़ता है। इस मौसम के आते ही हम अलर्ट मोड पर आ जाते हैं...हमने सभी चारधाम यात्रा तीर्थयात्रियों से सतर्क रहने और इसके बाद ही अपनी यात्रा शुरू करने का अनुरोध किया है। मौसम को ध्यान में रखते हुए कांवर यात्रा भी चल रही है। कई स्थानों पर बारिश हो रही है और प्रशासन इस पर नजर रख रहा है।

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "Every year during monsoon, we have to face natural calamities. We get on alert mode as soon as this season comes...We have requested all Chardham Yatra pilgrims to be alert and initiate their Yatra only after taking note of the… pic.twitter.com/JUPElikjGe

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2023