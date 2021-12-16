देहरादून में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा है कि 1971 के युद्ध में पाकिस्तान ने 13 दिनों के भीतर ही सिर झुका लिया था। आम तौर पर एक युद्ध 6 महीने, 1-2 साल तक लड़ा जाता है। अफगानिस्तान को हराने में अमेरिका को 20 साल लग गए लेकिन भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 13 दिनों में ही हरा दिया क्योंकि भारत एकजुट था और एक के रूप में खड़ा था। बांग्लादेश युद्ध को लेकर आज दिल्ली में एक समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। उस समारोह में इंदिरा गांधी का कोई जिक्र नहीं था। जिस महिला ने इस देश के लिए 32 गोलियां लीं, उसका नाम निमंत्रण में नहीं था क्योंकि यह सरकार सच से डरती है।

Pakistan bowed its head within 13 days in the 1971 war. Generally, a war is fought for 6 months, 1-2 years. America took 20 years to defeat Afghanistan but India made Pakistan lose in 13 days only as India was united & was standing as one: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/TcrmFsEghr

Today a function was held in Delhi regarding the Bangladesh war. There was no mention of Indira Gandhi in that function. The woman who took 32 bullets for this country, her name was not there in the invitation because this govt is afraid of the truth: Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/fQeN3mzzeB

