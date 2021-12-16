देहरादून में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा है कि 1971 के युद्ध में पाकिस्तान ने 13 दिनों के भीतर ही सिर झुका लिया था। आम तौर पर एक युद्ध 6 महीने, 1-2 साल तक लड़ा जाता है। अफगानिस्तान को हराने में अमेरिका को 20 साल लग गए लेकिन भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 13 दिनों में ही हरा दिया क्योंकि भारत एकजुट था और एक के रूप में खड़ा था। बांग्लादेश युद्ध को लेकर आज दिल्ली में एक समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। उस समारोह में इंदिरा गांधी का कोई जिक्र नहीं था। जिस महिला ने इस देश के लिए 32 गोलियां लीं, उसका नाम निमंत्रण में नहीं था क्योंकि यह सरकार सच से डरती है।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

 