देश में भैंस की नस्ल के पहले आईवीएफ बछड़े का जन्म हुआ है। इसे बन्नी कहा जा रहा है। पशुपालन मंत्रालय ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि यह पहला आईवीएफ बन्नी बछड़ा गुजरात के सोमनाथ जिले के धनेज में स्थित सुशीला एग्रो फार्म के एक किसान, विनय एल वाला के यहां 6 बन्नी आईवीएफ गर्भधारण से पैदा हुआ है।

Birth of 1st IVF calf of a Buffalo breed namely Banni in the country; 1st IVF Banni calf is born out of 6 Banni IVF pregnancies estad at the doorsteps of a farmer, Vinay L Wala of Sushila Agro farms, located at Dhanej in Somnath district of Gujarat: Ministry of Animal Husbandry pic.twitter.com/VFwywCxycM

— ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021