देश में भैंस की नस्ल के पहले आईवीएफ बछड़े का जन्म हुआ है। इसे बन्नी कहा जा रहा है। पशुपालन मंत्रालय ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया है कि यह पहला आईवीएफ बन्नी बछड़ा गुजरात के सोमनाथ जिले के धनेज में स्थित सुशीला एग्रो फार्म के एक किसान, विनय एल वाला के यहां 6 बन्नी आईवीएफ गर्भधारण से पैदा हुआ है।

Posted By: Navodit Saktawat

 