नई दिल्‍ली। कश्‍मीर के अवंतीपोरा में आज मुठभेड़ में देर शाम 3 आतंकवादी मारे गए हैं। कश्मीर ज़ोन पुलिस ने बताया कि तीन आतंकवादी मारे गए हैं। उनसे हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद हुए हैं। पहचान और का पता लगाया जा रहा है। इलाके में तलाश जारी है।

#UPDATE Kashmir Zone Police on Awantipora encounter: 3 terrorists killed. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identities and affiliations being ascertained. Search in the area continues. https://t.co/aQmm2f56p0 pic.twitter.com/WSUSiOL3Pk

इसके पहले मंगलवार को दिन में अवंतीपोरा में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकवादियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। जम्मू और कश्मीर में सुरक्षा बलों ने आतंकवादियों की मौजूदगी के इनपुट के बाद अवंतीपोरा में एक घेरा और तलाशी अभियान शुरू किया था।

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed in encounter between security forces & terrorists in Awantipora today. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identities and affiliations being ascertained. Search in the area continues. pic.twitter.com/xMWn0Vl9Fl

— ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019