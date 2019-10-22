नई दिल्‍ली। कश्‍मीर के अवंतीपोरा में आज मुठभेड़ में देर शाम 3 आतंकवादी मारे गए हैं। कश्मीर ज़ोन पुलिस ने बताया कि तीन आतंकवादी मारे गए हैं। उनसे हथियार और गोला-बारूद बरामद हुए हैं। पहचान और का पता लगाया जा रहा है। इलाके में तलाश जारी है।

इसके पहले मंगलवार को दिन में अवंतीपोरा में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकवादियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। जम्मू और कश्मीर में सुरक्षा बलों ने आतंकवादियों की मौजूदगी के इनपुट के बाद अवंतीपोरा में एक घेरा और तलाशी अभियान शुरू किया था।

